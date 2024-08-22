;
Singapore Airlines is most talked-about airline on social media with 1,800 posts

ByMary Alavanza

August 22, 2024
Singapore Airlines plane

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines is the most talked-about airline on social media, with 1,800 posts from October 2023 to March 2024. A report by media analysis firm CARMA, shared by Singapore Business Review, showed that positive flight experiences were behind this buzz.

Singapore Airlines was mentioned in 1,800 social media posts and 2,500 articles about the airline. It accounted for 21% of social media discussions and 25% of mainstream media coverage among all airlines. CARMA noted that many articles discussed the airline’s stock prices. In addition, around 4% of the articles about Singapore Airlines mentioned its CEO.

In mainstream media, Singapore Airlines was also widely covered, coming in second place among airlines. Most of the news focused on the airline’s financial results and stock prices. Meanwhile, Cathay topped the buzz in mainstream media due to flight disruptions and staff shortages, as reported by Hong Kong Business.

According to Market-Interactive, CARMA looked at ten airlines from Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, focusing on their representation in news and on social media from October 2023 to March 2024. The report found that financial results, flight experiences, and airline CEOs were the key topics influencing brand reputation in the airline industry.

See also  Singapore Airlines plane 'drifting' with expert piloting skills during London safe landing amazes millions of viewers worldwide

CARMA also noted that positive sentiments from netizens were strongly linked to aspects of the flight experience, such as being treated well, effective communication, minimal disruptions, and an enjoyable in-flight experience. /TISG

Read also: SIA remains top considered airline among Singaporeans despite travel consideration slump a week after turbulence accident

Featured image by Depositphotos

