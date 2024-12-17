SINGAPORE: In November 2024, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s passenger capacity grew by 9.3% year-on-year (YoY), while passenger traffic increased by 8.3%.

Meanwhile, the group’s passenger load factor (PLF) fell by 0.8 percentage points from the previous year to 87.0%, as reported by the Singapore Business Review.

SIA’s PLF was 86.8%, while Scoot’s was slightly higher at 87.4%. Together, the two carriers carried 3.3 million passengers, marking a 7.5% increase from November 2023.

In terms of cargo, the group saw a 10.3% rise in cargo loads, thanks to more freighter charters and better aircraft utilisation. Cargo capacity rose by 12.8%, although the cargo load factor dropped 1.3 percentage points to 56.6%.

SIA launched daily flights to Beijing’s Daxing International Airport in November, expanding its China network to two points in the capital and 23 destinations in mainland China.

By the end of the month, the group’s passenger network reached 128 destinations across 36 countries, with SIA serving 79 and Scoot covering 71. The cargo network also expanded to 132 destinations in 37 countries. /TISG

