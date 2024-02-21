;
Business

SIA Group reports net profit of S$658.7 million, climbing by 4.9% y-o-y in 3Q23/24

ByMary Alavanza

February 21, 2024
Singapore Airlines airplanes at Changi Airport in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines, SIA Group reports net profit of S$658.7 million, climbing by 4.9% year-on-year for the third quarter of the financial year 2023/2024, Singapore Business Review reports.

Despite a dip in operating profit, which fell by 19.3% to $609 million, the airline group managed to boost its bottom line owing to several key factors.

In a filing to the bourse, Singapore Airlines (SIA) noted the rise in net profit to “lower tax expense, the share of profits of associated companies against a loss last year, surplus on disposal of aircraft, spares, and spare engines, and higher net interest income.”

The Straits Times reported that the surge in revenue, which reached S$5.1 billion, was primarily fueled by robust passenger demand, marking a milestone for the airline as quarterly revenue surpassed the S$5 billion mark for the first time in its history.

The positive trend in net profit translated to earnings per share of 16 cents, a notable increase from the previous year’s 10.3 cents. Revenue for the quarter also experienced a 4.9% increase, reaching S$5.1 billion compared to S$4.8 billion in the previous year.

See also  Indian given six months in jail after groping woman's breast on SIA flight, vows never to come back to Singapore again

Passenger demand remained strong, with passenger flown revenue climbing by 10.6% to S$4.2 billion despite a slight drop in passenger yields.

For the nine months leading up to Dec 31, 2023, the group’s net profit surged by 35% to hit a record S$2.1 billion, with revenue expanding by 7.4% to reach S$14.2 billion year-on-year.

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary, Scoot, also experienced a significant uptick in passenger numbers, with 9.5 million passengers flown in the third quarter of the financial year 2024, marking a 29.4% increase from the previous year.

Passenger traffic grew by 19.1%, outpacing capacity injection, resulting in a passenger load factor improvement of 88.2%.

However, cargo flown revenue witnessed a decline of 35.1% to S$559 million, although cargo loads increased by 3.9% due to strong year-end demand from e-commerce.

SIA remains optimistic about air travel demand for the last quarter of the financial year 2024 and the first quarter of the financial year 2025, supported by robust forward sales and increased capacity in various markets.

See also  Mynah flies business class with Singapore Airlines flight to London

Despite these positive indicators, the airline group anticipates continued pressure on passenger yields due to heightened competition and external factors such as geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, supply chain constraints, high fuel prices, and inflationary pressures.

Looking ahead, Singapore Airlines aims to expand its network by reinstating flights to key destinations and adding more routes to its portfolio.

As of Dec 31, 2023, the group’s operating fleet comprised 202 passenger and freighter aircraft, with plans to expand further with 92 aircraft on order.

Shares of Singapore Airlines closed up 1% at S$7.37 on Feb 20, prior to the announcement. /TISG

Read also: Singapore will require departing flights to use sustainable fuel starting 2026

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

OCBC 2025 Outlook: SGD credit spreads tight in the secondary market; interest rates to stay flat or decline

December 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

CapitaLand Investment’s self-storage platform expands in Japan through strategic partnership

December 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

SG job trends: Interest in “pet sitter,” “chauffeur,” “bakery assistant” on the rise

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Politics

Former WP secretary-general, Low Thia Khiang, retires from politics

December 8, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker calls out her employer for deducting $5 from staff who are 10 minutes late to work and $10 for 10–20 minutes late

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer forces her to wash clothes by hand for 9 people in the house even though they have a washing machine

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporeans school netizen who says “Singapore is rather dull” compared to the US, Australia, Norway and other countries

December 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.