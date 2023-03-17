SIA flight delayed for more than 5 hours due to false bomb threat

A Singapore Airlines flight was delayed for about five hours on Tuesday (14 Mar) at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, due to a bomb threat that turned out to be false, according to South African media.

The South African Airport Services Company reportedly received a report claiming that there was a bomb on Singapore Airlines SQ478. The alert led emergency services, firefighters and South African police to convene at the scene.

Investigations promptly took place once the plane arrived at the Johannesburg airport. Police officers searched the plane with their canine unit, but found no bombs and declared the plane safe.

The plane was originally scheduled to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Tuesday morning but the incident caused a delay of about five hours. The flight, carrying more than 50 passengers, eventually took off around noon and arrived in Cape Town about two hours later.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg