TikTok user proves Singaporeans ‘don’t speak, they sing’ by belting out her order of chicken rice

SINGAPORE: A video of an Australian TikTok user asking what languages people speak in different countries went viral last month, and in it a woman said she doesn’t think Singaporeans speak, “I think they sing.”
A local TikToker appeared to take this as a challenge and posted a video of herself on Monday (Mar 13) singing an order of chicken rice in Mandarin, Mariah Carey style.
“Auntie, I want a roasted chicken rice, eating here. Yes, I want to add an egg thank you,” she can be heard belting out.
The video from @periwinkletinkles has since been viewed almost 500,000 times.
For context, here is the original video from Aussie TikToker @NatChipa, who gets answers that are so ridiculous to questions he asks random people that many believe they are scripted.
In the video, two women misidentify different flags and languages, giving absurd answers, including saying that Singaporeans sing.
And netizens gamely entered into the fun of it.
And on @periwinkletinkles, even The Straits Times and Visit Singapore joined in on the fun.
Others also teased the TikTok user, with one saying, “Lee hsien loong looking for u to make next national anthem alr(eady).”
Some confessed that they were taken aback by her singing.
“yeah our national education is karaoke,” another chimed in.
