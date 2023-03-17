MOM investigates foreigners working illegally as food delivery riders

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has said that it is investigating the issue of foreigners illegally working as food delivery riders, after one such individual was exposed on social media last week.

A video of a local food delivery rider berating a foreigner in the Orchard Road area went viral after it was published on Facebook last Friday (10 Mar). The local man accused the foreigner of illegally working as a Foodpanda food deliveryman, while the foreigner was in tears and begged to be let go.

Local food delivery platforms can only hire locals or permanent residents to deliver food. MOM’s website also states that it is illegal for foreigners to deliver food on platforms like Grab Food, Foodpanda or Deliveroo.

MOM has since told the press that it is investigating the issue and is looking at whether any local deliverymen have transferred their delivery accounts to other persons, without authorisation.

The authorities have also contacted food delivery platforms to further understand whether they employ control measures to prevent the accounts of their food delivery staff from being used by others without permission.

MOM added that foreigners who are found working without a work permit can face two years’ jail, a hefty $20,000 fine or both. They may also be banned from ever working in Singapore again.

