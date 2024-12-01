SINGAPORE: An employee took to a forum on Monday (Nov 25) to ask Singaporeans if it’s a common experience to find co-workers in their 50s to be hard to work with.

“Who finds aunties and uncles hard to work with at the workplace?” was the question an employee asked working Singaporeans. “… as long as they are above 50, most are full of ego, lack respect for younger workers and have mood swings.

And even if they are in the same rank or position as you, they will try to ‘tell’ you what to do,” the employee added.

The post led other Singaporeans to take to the post’s comments section to share their sentiments on such matters of the workplace. While some shared their insights, others took the opportunity to rant about their experiences with older co-workers.

“Because of the old school mentality that you must respect and listen to elders,” said one. “It must be an Asian thing…

They’re also probably struggling to cope with workplace changes, especially with technology, WFH, and the changing mindset of workplace culture…

What do you do when you don’t understand what is happening and cannot express yourself? Throw a tantrum… Remember (not to) be like this later when you become the old person at your workplace in future,” they added.

“It’s called the generation gap, and it works both ways,” said another. “I’m for transparency, fairness and objectivity at work regardless of age, gender, race and even qualifications.

Yep, found poly grads more flexible and practical than uni grads often,” the netizen added.

“They’re from the good old days when Singapore was taking off,” a third wrote. “They’ve seen it all and have plenty of wisdom to share,” they wrote.

According to an article by Forbes, a workplace with people of diverse ages comes with advantages and also some conflict.

However, with proper training, employees of all ages can learn to work well together, contributing to efficiency and productivity in the workspace.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)