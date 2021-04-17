Home News Sengkang flat catches fire in the middle of the night, resident taken...

Sengkang flat catches fire in the middle of the night, resident taken to hospital

Local WP MP thanks SCDF and Sengkang Town Council for prompt action

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A flat in Sengkang caught fire at midnight on Friday (Apr 16).

While the cause of the fire is unknown, it was mostly contained in the kitchen. Burning pipes and electrical appliances were wrecked.

The fire occurred at Block 204A, Compassvale Drive, in a unit on the fourth floor. Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the emergency at midnight.

According to photos shared by Ms He Ting Ru, the Workers’ Party MP representing the Buangkok Division of the four-member Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the microwave and stove were completely burnt.

- Advertisement -

Ms He wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the Town Council team was on-site to assess the damage.

She added that while there was currently no electrical power to the flat, neighbouring units were unaffected.

One resident of the flat was injured in the blaze and was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The cause of the fire is still under investigation,  Ms He added.

Wrapping up her post, she thanked the SCDF for their prompt action and the Sengkang Town Council for assisting the residents of the unit. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock and Goh Chok Tong were apparently from the same CCA in RI

Singapore -- Known to have been close friends once, Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Goh Chok Tong recently attended the same scouting event at Raffles Institution, indicating that they were likely from the same CCA as well. In a Facebook post...
View Post
Featured News

Crowdfunding as the new activism?

Singapore—On the heels of blogger Leong Sze Hian’s success in raising funds to pay damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong comes the case of activist Roy Yi Li Ngerng. Donors have been contributing generously to him, too, just as they did...
View Post
Featured News

Indranee Rajah or Lawrence Wong: Who’s up next for Finance Minister?

Singapore—With all the talk of who is next in line to lead the country in the wake of Heng Swee Keat’s announcement that he would step aside from PAP 4G leadership, one other important position is also now in play—that of...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent