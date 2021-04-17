Sengkang flat catches fire in the middle of the night, resident taken to hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A flat in Sengkang caught fire at midnight on Friday (Apr 16).

While the cause of the fire is unknown, it was mostly contained in the kitchen. Burning pipes and electrical appliances were wrecked.

The fire occurred at Block 204A, Compassvale Drive, in a unit on the fourth floor. Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the emergency at midnight.

According to photos shared by Ms He Ting Ru, the Workers’ Party MP representing the Buangkok Division of the four-member Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the microwave and stove were completely burnt.

- Advertisement -

Ms He wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the Town Council team was on-site to assess the damage.

She added that while there was currently no electrical power to the flat, neighbouring units were unaffected.

One resident of the flat was injured in the blaze and was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Ms He added.

Wrapping up her post, she thanked the SCDF for their prompt action and the Sengkang Town Council for assisting the residents of the unit. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg