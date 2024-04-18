Lifestyle

Senate Democrats unanimously halt impeachment trial of Mayorkas sparking controversy on X

ByAsir F

April 18, 2024
Senate Democrats rallied together in a unanimous vote to halt the Senate trial of President Joe Biden’s impeached Homeland Security Chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. Led by Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the initial tally of 51 Democrats versus 48 Republicans, with one non-voting Republican senator, was announced at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday. 

Furthermore, the Democrats argued that the first impeachment article was “unconstitutional,” asserting it failed to meet the criteria of “high crimes.”

Mayorkas faced charges of “willful and systematic refusal to comply with the law,” notably Congress’s asylum seeker detention regulations. Despite Republican efforts to prolong proceedings, each motion was defeated along party lines, 51 to 49. 

Fox News states, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) remarked, “It will gut them like a fish.” 

Conservatives say Mayorkas needs to receive consequences for his actions

Following that, X users state that he “broke” the federal law, and he needs to pay for his “crimes.” However, this is in the opinion of the conservative American. They feel that the Democrats are letting him go by halting his impeachment trial. 

Users add that any American who refuses to follow the law will be punished. It seems that the trust the American people in the Senate may be reducing.

 

In addition to this, Democrat supporters say that he should not go to prison for doing a bad job. They claim that those who are calling out for his work, should criticize him for other things instead.

