SINGAPORE: Green Infra Wind Energy Limited, a Sembcorp subsidiary, acquired 228MW wind assets in India. This move marks a substantial step forward in the company’s commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Singapore Business Review reports that the acquisition involved Green Infra Wind Energy Limited purchasing 100% share capital in two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) owned by Leap Green Energy Private Limited.

These SPVs are responsible for the operation of 228 MW of wind assets located across key regions in India, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

With the company having another acquisition in the pipeline and a 245 MW wind assets project pending completion, Sembcorp’s total gross renewables portfolio globally now amounts to 13.5 GW. /TISG

