Self-radicalised young Singaporean released under restriction order after making good progress

SINGAPORE: The Internal Security Department (ISD) revealed on Wednesday (March 2) that a young Singaporean who was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in March 2021 has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and was released on a restriction order this month.

Amirull bin Ali, who is now 20, was detained after he was found to have made plans to carry out a knife attack against Jews at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue on Waterloo Street after having self-radicalised himself.

He had also planned to travel to Gaza in the Palestinian territories to join HAMAS’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB), in its fight against Israel.

ISD said that Amirull underwent extensive religious and psychological counselling and had access to educational and self-improvement materials while in detention. As a result, he has renounced his radical beliefs in armed jihad and the use of violence.

According to the authorities, Amirull now sees jihad as caring for his parents, improving himself, and contributing to society. He also understands the importance of living harmoniously with people of other races and religions in Singapore.

Amirull responded well to his rehabilitation with the extensive support of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) and his family, who visited him weekly during his detention and were a source of constant encouragement. The young man was also given access to weekly English lessons to facilitate his plans for further studies.

The authorities said he is planning to pursue further studies at a post-secondary institution while continuing to work with RRG and the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group to ease his reintegration into society.

ISD has emphasised that the rehabilitation of individuals like Amirull is important for their well-being and the safety and security of Singapore and its people.

ISD has reaffirmed its commitment to countering terrorism and radicalisation in all forms. It will continue to work closely with partner agencies to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies in Singapore. /TISG

