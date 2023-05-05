Two men arrested after beating each other with helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed today (5 May) that two men have been arrested after allegedly fighting with motorcycle helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint last week.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two men had a dispute over a queue-jumping incident on the viaduct leading to the motorcycle customs clearance counter. It is understood that the two men pushed their motorcycles onto each other before getting off and hitting each other with their helmets.

The fight occurred last Friday (28 Apr), and the police received a video from an eyewitness capturing the scuffle. With the assistance of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the identities of the two men, aged 32 and 47, were established. They were both detained while entering Singapore on Wednesday (3 May).

The police have stated that they have zero tolerance towards acts of violence that disturb the public peace. Both men are currently being investigated for the offence of affray under Section 267B of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The Woodlands Checkpoint is a major entry point into Singapore, and the authorities take any acts of violence at the checkpoint very seriously. The police have urged members of the public to report any such incidents immediately and to cooperate with the authorities in their investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg