DBS apologises for latest service outage that comes just over a month after “embarrassed” chairman bowed at AGM

SINGAPORE: DBS has apologised to its customers for yet another disruption to its digital services, in at least the third service outage in 18 months.

The latest outage comes just over a month after the major bank’s chairman Peter Seah bowed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 31 March as he expressed regret over the 11-hour service disruption that month that the Monetary Authority of Singapore dubbed “unacceptable.”

The bank’s platforms, including DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile, DBS Vickers mTrading, DBS PayLah! and ATMs, were affected by the latest outage preventing customers from accessing their accounts and conducting transactions for a period of time.

Many disgruntled customers took to the bank’s Facebook page to complain about the issue, with some reporting that they could not withdraw money from ATMs.

In response, DBS Bank issued a statement on Facebook, saying that high login traffic had caused the disruption and urging customers to try again later.

At 1:30 pm, the bank reported that its systems had returned to normal, and most of its ATMs were functioning again. It also reassured customers that their funds and deposits were safe and its systems were not compromised.

The bank’s response has not assuaged some customers. One customer, Facebook user Kenneth Chung, said: “If your infrastructure cannot handle high volumes, then improve it. It is pointless to brag about record revenues when this sort of thing happens, barely over a month after the last outage.”

Others assert that DBS leaders must take responsibility for the slate of service disruptions over the past year and a half. Facebook user Tay Kai Xiang said: “Please stop trying to downplay the situation and compensate those who are affect and punish those who are responsible. Don’t just fire them, fine them and punish them then fire them.”

The last service outage occurred just a month ago, on March 29. MAS had then issued a statement saying that the bank had fallen short of its expectations. The regulator also instructed the bank to investigate the root cause of the disruption.

At the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM), CEO Piyush Gupta and Chairman Peter Seah expressed embarrassment and apologised for the March disruption. Mr Gupta promised to set up a special committee to investigate the issue, while Seah bowed to shareholders and expressed regret over the “very unfortunate and disappointing” incident.

The bank had previously taken steps to improve its recovery protocols and engineering team, but Mr Gupta acknowledged that the recent disruption was a sobering experience for Singapore’s largest bank. He said, at the time:

“As such a well-known digital and technology bank, this embarrasses us. We are committed to doing better. Ensuring uninterrupted digital banking services 24/7 has been our key priority. Unfortunately, we fell short of it and are truly sorry.”

Revealing that he will lead a special committee to conduct a thorough investigation of the outage, Mr Seah said:

“Our customers have every right to expect more of us. So, underscoring the gravity of the matter, we will be convening a special board committee with immediate effect to conduct a full and detailed investigation of the incident.”

