SDP shares “heart-wrenching moment” with 70-year-old woman during recent house visits

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) recently shared a “heart-wrenching” moment with a resident during one of their recent house visits in Blk 12A, Marsiling Division.

The SDP took to Facebook on Sunday (April 9) to share a few snippets from their house visits in Blk 12A, Marsiling Division. Right at the beginning of the post, the SDP shared a moving story of one of the residents.

“It was a heart-wrenching moment when we met with Mdm M,” the post read, adding that she is 70. “She shared with the team that she’s been staying alone for the past two years, as her bedridden husband has been placed at a nursing home.”

The opposition party gave Singaporeans a deeper look into the struggles of people like the woman they met, saying, “Mdm M added that she (visits) her husband, 73, almost every day without fail, taking the public transport on her own, despite having her own set of health issues, concerns, and worries.

We assured Mdm M and told her that SDP Marsiling-Yew Tee Befriender Team will be visiting her in the coming week to see how best we can assist her.”

In the same post, the SDP also shared feedback that they got regarding childcare in the area. “Both Mr Jason and Ms Ling Ling (gave) feedback on the lack of childcare centres in the area,” the post read. “Ms Ling Ling told the team that her daughter has been waiting for almost three years for a place but was unsuccessful and private childcare centres are too expensive.

Mr Jason shared how even after the subsidy, he still needs to pay around $800 – $900 which is quite costly. Both Mr Jason and Ms Ling Ling agreed that there is a need to have more childcare centres for Marsiling. They are also aware of other parents who are in the same situation as them.”

To conclude the post, the SDP also shared that a resident graciously invited them over. “Last but not least on a lighter note, Ms Lieza and her family invited the team to come again to her place for Hari Raya visit.”