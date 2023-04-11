‘Should I tell my parents how much I am earning?’ — Netizen asks Singaporeans for advice

SINGAPORE: An online user about to start a new job has turned to the Singaporean public for advice on whether it’s a good idea to tell one’s parents how much you are earning.

The netizen took to an online forum for questions about anything and everything related to Singapore on Sunday (April 9) to ask, “Should I tell my parents how much I am earning?”

The online user gave a bit of context to the question, writing, “Hi all, I’m starting my new job soon and I was wondering about things like this. What are the pros and cons of telling your parents how much you earn?”

Many netizens responded to the post with insights of their own. Some common themes that came up were keeping expectations low, avoiding staying away from being some designated family lender, and getting good financial advice. Many also said that it depends on the parent-child dynamic.

“Pros: They have a rough gauge of your finances and won’t have unrealistic expectations,” wrote one. “Cons: They may overshare with those you prefer not to know. This can lead to a lot of resentment as parents ‘compete’ with each other on whose kids earn more or give them more. Worse, you become the go-to for entitled ‘friends’ or relatives with financial emergencies. I’d suggest letting them know a rough range to reassure them without getting into the nitty-gritty.”

“I told my parents how much I earned, their reactions were different,” said another. “My dad said ‘nice’. My mom said ‘now give me a $500 allowance, I won’t take no for an answer’ and she dragged me to the bank to set up auto deductions.”

A third shared, “In my last role, I told my mom how much I was making, (it) ended up sour(ing) our relationship…she constantly used my salary as an excuse why I should do more. She also told my brother who was deeply upset and unhappy. Everything I did became not enough suddenly.”

“I immediately tell my parents, because I know they won’t show off or pressure me for money,” wrote a fourth.

Still, another shared, “When I got my first job, I told my parents the offer, and my dad laughed at me, said ‘poor thing’ and bought me dinner!”

