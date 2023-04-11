Netizen compensated for broken luggage, shares travel nightmare calling it ‘hilarious’

SINGAPORE: An online citizen recently shared a “hilarious” experience with fragile luggage. The netizen said that an airline company had already compensated for the broken suitcase and advised other netizens to steer clear of a certain store selling luggage for low prices.

An online netizen took to Facebook on Monday (April 10) to share a recent travel nightmare. “Posting this is not (as) a complaint or (for) Valu$ to do anything, the airline compensated me for another luggage already,” the post read.

Attached to the post were images of luggage that had cracked open and a Valu$ store.

“Not everyone can afford $200 to even $1000 luggage,” the netizen reasoned. “So this post is an awareness to anyone (who) thought Valu$ luggage is a shop that sells value things cheap. Beware.”

“First usage! My weight was only 11kg. 25” expandable,” the netizen added. “Taking (the) MRT on the way to the airport, one wheel cracked. After (one flight), two wheels and the body cracked. Flew back, everything cracked!”

The netizen’s spirits were still up, though, as the post ended with “Hilarious!”

In response to the post, many commented on investing in quality luggage. “Sometimes it’s better to splurge on an expensive yet sturdy luggage over a cheap one that will break when the luggage handlers toss it around,” said one.

Others merely reacted to the beat-up suitcase, with one saying, “Based on the impact and crack mark…this is an art created by airport staff.”

Another wrote, “I’d never check-in to the cargo…this type of plastic luggage…it’s fancy only for hand carry.”

Still, one online user pointed out, “Value$ should place this item under toys.”

