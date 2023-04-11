Stories you might’ve missed, April 11

Maid wants to know if she can go on vacation for 5 months

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking others if it was possible for her to go on vacation for five months but still keep her work permit. In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic workers, the maid wrote: “Hi. Can a FDW go for 5 months of home vacation ? During the 5 months, will her work permit be cancelled automatically?” Read more here…

Resident finds someone in his HDB block been urinating on his sandals, installs baby cam to catch culprit

SINGAPORE: A resident took to TikTok to share his oddly gross encounter with someone in his HDB flat who has been frequently urinating on his sandals. This led him to install a baby monitor to investigate the culprit of the disgusting act.

“Just found out that someone in my block has been coming to my unit to piss on my sandals. Based on the pee markings, the dude apparently picks them up, takes them to the drainage area, pees on them, and then puts it back. Life is weird,” wrote Isaac Ong, in the TikTok, he posted yesterday on Monday (April 10), which has now gone viral with nearly 200,000 views.

SDP shares “heart-wrenching moment” with 70-year-old woman during recent house visits

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) recently shared a “heart-wrenching” moment with a resident during one of their recent house visits in Blk 12A, Marsiling Division. The SDP took to Facebook on Sunday (April 9) to share a few snippets from their house visits in Blk 12A, Marsiling Division. Right at the beginning of the post, the SDP shared a moving story of one of the residents.

Maid who works from 6am to 10pm without a break gets upset because her employer refuses to lend her money

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media because she was upset that her employer refused to lend her money to assuage her family problems.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers, the maid asked netizens for their opinions on her situation. She wrote that she worked with her employer for 8 months and was hard-working. “i dont complain with my work loads here. wake up at 6 am and end at 10 pm no break at all”, she added.

Netizen compensated for broken luggage, shares travel nightmare calling it ‘hilarious’

SINGAPORE: An online citizen recently shared a “hilarious” experience with fragile luggage. The netizen said that an airline company had already compensated for the broken suitcase and advised other netizens to steer clear of a certain store selling luggage for low prices.

An online netizen took to Facebook on Monday (April 10) to share a recent travel nightmare. “Posting this is not (as) a complaint or (for) Valu$ to do anything, the airline compensated me for another luggage already,” the post read.

