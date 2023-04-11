Maid wants to know if she can go on vacation for 5 months

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking others if it was possible for her to go on vacation for five months but still keep her work permit.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic workers, the maid wrote: “Hi. Can a FDW go for 5 months of home vacation ? During the 5 months, will her work permit be cancelled automatically?”

Other helpers and employers who commented on the post had mixed responses. Some said it was impossible as Manpower Ministry (MOM) levies could only be suspended for a maximum of 60 days. Others said she could go on a long vacation if her employer continued to pay her levy.

Here’s what they wrote:

A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for help as she wanted to stay for three more weeks after her work permit was cancelled.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that her work permit was to be cancelled because her employer had found a new helper. However, she wrote: “I don[’]t want to leave Singapore yet as I am waiting for my flight to my next country destination”.

There was a gap of three weeks between the time her work permit was cancelled and the flight to her next destination.

She then asked: “How can I apply for SPECIAL PASS and is it possible for me to stay here in Singapore for 3 weeks while Im on special pass? Thank you in advance for your kind advice”.

