SDP pays tribute to the memory of former MP Cheo Chai Chen

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) honoured the memory of their former member, Cheo Chai Chen, as they observed a minute of silence during their central executive committee meeting on Wednesday evening, a day after his passing on Tuesday, June 4.

The party also paid tribute to the dedicated service and contributions of the former member of parliament for Nee Soon Central single member constituency (SMC).

Mr Cheo passed away at the age of 73 following a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Asserting that the late politician “served both party and country with honour and courage,” the party said in a statement: “Our members mourn his passing, and we send our deepest condolences to his family on the bereavement.”

In the 1991 General Election, Mr Cheo won the Nee Soon Central SMC seat by a razor-thin margin of 168 votes, polling 50.33% (12,709) against Ng Pock Too’s 49.67% (12,541). This hard-won victory was one of three significant wins for the SDP, with the late Mr Ling How Doong and Mr Chiam See Tong emerging triumphant in Bukit Gombak SMC and Potong Pasir SMC respectively.

Mr Ling secured the Bukit Gombak SMC seat with a narrow 654 votes win, garnering 51.40% (12,037) compared to PAP’s Seet Ai Mei 48.60% (11,383).

In the subsequent election in 1997, both Mr Cheo and Mr Ling lost their parliamentary seats. Mr Cheo failed to defend his Nee Soon Central SMC seat against PAP’s Ong Ah Heng, while Mr Ling lost to PAP’s Ang Mong Seng in a three-corner contest.

Undeterred by their previous defeats, both men demonstrated their unwavering political dedication, throwing their hats into the ring once again for the 2001 General Election. Mr Ling headed to Cheo’s former haunting ground of Nee Soon Central, while Mr Cheo was tasked with leading the SDP’s team, including current vice-chairman Bryan Lim, to contest the Hong Kah GRC constituency.

“Around dinner time, I received sad news that former Singapore Democratic Party Member of Parliament for Nee Soon Central SMC (1991-1997), Mr Cheo Chai Chen (next to me in the picture), had passed on this afternoon,” posted SDP’s vice-chairman Bryan Lim on his Facebook page.

Mr Lim recalled that during his maiden elections in 2001, the late Mr Cheo would affectionately call him “贤弟” or “good brother” during the campaign.

“As the team leader, Mr Cheo was unfazed & undeterred by the political onslaught & handled the overwhelming pressure coolly like a true veteran. Beneath his quiet demeanor lies a gutsy firebrand who exhibits crisis leadership when the time demands for it,” added the SDP vice-chair.

After Mr Cheo left the SDP, he joined the National Solidarity Party (NSP). He contested the 2006 General Election under the Singapore Democratic Alliance banner, losing the contest for Jalan Besar GRC to the PAP.

In 2011, Mr Cheo, alongside Nicole Seah, contested Marine Parade GRC. The NSP team garnered 43.35% of the votes against the PAP’s team led by former prime minister Goh Chok Tong.

Mr Cheo’s final electoral contest ended on a low note, as he lost his election deposit in a three-corner fight at MacPherson SMC. He only managed a mere 215 votes (0.82%), while incumbent Tin Pei Ling (PAP) secured a resounding 65.60% victory, with political newbie Bernard Chen Jiaxi (Workers’ Party) putting up a commendable showing with 33.59% of the votes.