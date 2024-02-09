SINGAPORE: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate love and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

If you’re looking for ways to make this day special without overspending, credit card promotions offer excellent opportunities. Let’s explore how you can maximise these credit card promotions this Valentine’s Day, as reported by MoneySmart.

Romantic Getaways

EVA Air Discounts:

Credit Cards Eligible: HSBC, Citibank, DBS/POSB, OCBC, Maybank

Discount: Up to 5% off round-trip flights to selected destinations

Booking Period: Now till Dec 31 2024

Travel Period: Anytime from now till Dec 31 2025

Destinations: Asia (China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Taipei), Europe (Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna), North America (Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto), Australia (Brisbane)

Additional Info: Valid for adult, child, and infant fares

Citibank Airfare Promotion:

Discounts: Up to 10% off on Emirates (Singapore to Melbourne) Up to 8% off on China Airlines (Selected destinations in North East Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, South East Asia) 10% off with Fiji Airways with promo code ‘VISA2023’ (Departing from Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong) S$100 off Royal Brunei Airlines with promo code CITI100 (Singapore to Brunei, Melbourne, Dubai, London) S$40 off Royal Brunei Airlines with promo code CITI40 (Singapore to Brunei, Tokyo, Beijing, Nanning) Up to 10% off on Japan Airlines (Singapore to Japan)

Booking Period: Now till specified dates

Travel Period: Varies by promotion

Additional Info: Various destinations available; check individual promotions for terms and conditions

DBS Airfare Promotion:

Discounts: S$20 off Air Asia flight bookings on weekends (Singapore to selected destinations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand) 10% off Qantas or British Airways with promo code FLYDBS (Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London, eligible British Airways flights) S$150/S$100/8% off flight bookings on KLM (Discount varies by destination and plane seat classes) S$100 off Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class flight bookings on Air France (Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America) S$150 off Business class flight bookings on Air France Up to 10% off Qatar Airways with promo code DBSQR23 (From Singapore to selected destinations)

Booking Period: Now till specified dates

Travel Period: Varies by promotion

Additional Info: Check specific promotions for terms and conditions

UOB Airfare Promotion:

Discounts: 10% off Qantas or British Airways with promo code FLYUOB (Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London, eligible British Airways flights to Europe when flying from Singapore to London) Up to 10% off Qatar Airways with promo code UOBQR23 (From Singapore to selected destinations) Booking Period: Now till specified dates Travel Period: Varies by promotion Additional Info: Check specific promotions for terms and conditions



OCBC Airfare Promotion:

Discounts: 10% off Qantas or British Airways with promo code FLYOCBC (Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London, eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe) Up to 10% off Qatar Airways (From 18 territories to selected destinations) Up to 10% off Emirates flights with promo code SGOCBC1 (10% off flights from Singapore to Melbourne, 5–10% off flights to other Emirates destinations)

Booking Period: Now till specified dates

Travel Period: Varies by promotion

Additional Info: Check specific promotions for terms and conditions

Maybank Airfare Promotion:

Discount: Up to 10% off Qatar Airways

Booking Period: Now till Mar 31 2024

Travel Period: Now till Jun 15 2024

Additional Info: Use promo code MBQR23

Staying Home and Dining In

GrabFood and GrabMart Promotions:

Discounts: Enjoy S$5 off with a minimum spend of S$30 using promo code MCC5, or S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$60 using promo code MCC10.

Validity: Valid till Mar 20 2024

Additional Info: Earn 10X Citi Rewards for each S$1 spent on online food delivery.

Buying Gifts for Your Partner

Citi Rewards Card:

Earn: 10X Citi Rewards per S$1 spend at department stores like Shopee App, Lazada, Taobao App, and more.

Promotions: Spend a minimum of $70 on Shopee to get $6 off on weekdays.

Additional Info: Ideal for purchasing gifts for your partner online.

Enjoying Discounted Drinks

American Express Credit Cards:

Promotions: Enjoy complimentary or 1-for-1 drinks at over 10 bars in Singapore with select American Express credit cards.

Additional Info: Perfect for adding a little extra romance to your evening with discounted drinks.

Whether you’re jetting off on a romantic getaway, enjoying a delicious meal at home, or treating your partner to a thoughtful gift, these deals help you create cherished memories without straining your budget.

Make this Valentine’s Day truly special by taking advantage of these incredible credit card promotions. /TISG

