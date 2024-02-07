SINGAPORE: With a sea of credit card options out there, finding the one that suits your online shopping habits which also comes with perks ranging from cashback rewards to air miles while offering convenience and an added layer of protection for your transactions can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

But fear not! We’ve got you covered. Here are the six best credit cards in Singapore for your online shopping enjoyment, Yahoo Finance reports.

1. BOC Qoo10 World Mastercard

If you’re a dedicated shopper on Qoo10, the BOC Qoo10 World Mastercard is tailored just for you. This card offers unique rebates in the form of Qmoney, allowing you to offset your Qoo10 purchases effortlessly.

Moreover, meeting the minimum spend unlocks discounts on public transport and selected categories, making it a comprehensive choice for savvy shoppers.

Minimum spend: S$400 per statement month for 3% Qmoney rebate; S$800 for 10% rebate, 15% on public transport, and 3% on selected categories

Benefits cap: Maximum S$70 Qmoney per month; S$30 for Qoo10, S$40 for other transactions

Annual fee: S$205.20 (waived for the first year)

Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

2. Citi Rewards Card

The Citi Rewards Card stands out for its generous reward points system. With a whopping 10X Citi ThankYou points on all online spending, irrespective of the platform, this card is a points-generating powerhouse.

What’s more, there’s no minimum spend requirement, making it easy to accumulate rewards with every online purchase.

No minimum spend requirement

Benefits cap: Base reward points unlimited (1 point per S$1); Bonus points capped at 9,000 per month (nine points per S$1); Points rounded down to the nearest S$1

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

3. CIMB Visa Signature Card

For those who prefer simplicity, the CIMB Visa Signature Card offers a straightforward 10% cashback on various categories, including online shopping, groceries, beauty, wellness, cruises, pet shops, and vet services.

With no frills attached, this card is perfect for those who want to earn cashback with every purchase hassle-free.

Minimum spend: S$800 per statement month for 10% cashback on specified categories; Unlimited 0.2% cashback on other purchases

Benefits cap: Maximum S$100 cashback per month for 10% cashback; Up to S$20 per category; 0.2% cashback rate after cap

No annual fees for life

Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

Promotions: Complimentary travel insurance coverage up to S$500,000 for you and your family.

4. DBS Woman’s World Card

Frequent online shoppers will find their match in the DBS Woman’s World Card. This card offers up to 10X DBS points for every S$5 spent online, providing ample opportunities to earn rewards.

Plus, it comes with complimentary e-commerce protection, ensuring your online purchases are secure.

No minimum spend requirement

Benefits cap: 10X DBS points reward capped at first S$2,000 online spend per calendar month; DBS points awarded for every S$5 spent

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$80,000 minimum annual income

5. OCBC Frank Credit Card

The OCBC Frank Credit Card is ideal for those who frequently make purchases in foreign currencies. Offering up to 10% cashback on both local and foreign currency transactions, this card is perfect for jet-setters and online globetrotters.

Plus, it comes with additional cashback benefits for spending at selected green merchants.

Minimum spend: S$800 per calendar month is required for 8% cashback; Below minimum spend earns 0.3% cashback

Benefits cap: Maximum S$100 cashback per month; includes S$25 cap for foreign currency spend; includes S$25 cap for local spend

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first two years)

Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

6. UOB Lady’s Credit Card

For avid air mile collectors, the UOB Lady’s Credit Card is a dream come true. With an impressive 15X UNI$ for every S$5 spent online, this card lets you accumulate miles at lightning speed.

Moreover, it offers flexibility in choosing spending categories to maximise rewards and complimentary e-commerce protection for added security.

No minimum spend requirement

Benefits cap: Bonus points capped at S$1,000 per month for one selected category; UOB Lady’s Solitaire Credit Card offers a higher cap of S$3,000/month, plus allows two category selections

Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)

Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

From rewards and fraud protection to building your credit score, these credit cards offer a plethora of benefits that make them the preferred choice for online shopping.

Plus, the perks!

E-commerce protection, exclusive promotions, and extended warranties, credit cards provide added value and peace of mind to online shoppers./TISG

