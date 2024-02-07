;
Personal Finance

6 best credit cards in Singapore for your online shopping enjoyment!

ByMary Alavanza

February 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: With a sea of credit card options out there, finding the one that suits your online shopping habits which also comes with perks ranging from cashback rewards to air miles while offering convenience and an added layer of protection for your transactions can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

But fear not! We’ve got you covered. Here are the six best credit cards in Singapore for your online shopping enjoyment, Yahoo Finance reports.

1. BOC Qoo10 World Mastercard

If you’re a dedicated shopper on Qoo10, the BOC Qoo10 World Mastercard is tailored just for you. This card offers unique rebates in the form of Qmoney, allowing you to offset your Qoo10 purchases effortlessly.

Moreover, meeting the minimum spend unlocks discounts on public transport and selected categories, making it a comprehensive choice for savvy shoppers.

  • Minimum spend: S$400 per statement month for 3% Qmoney rebate; S$800 for 10% rebate, 15% on public transport, and 3% on selected categories
  • Benefits cap: Maximum S$70 Qmoney per month; S$30 for Qoo10, S$40 for other transactions
  • Annual fee: S$205.20 (waived for the first year)
  • Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

2. Citi Rewards Card

The Citi Rewards Card stands out for its generous reward points system. With a whopping 10X Citi ThankYou points on all online spending, irrespective of the platform, this card is a points-generating powerhouse.

See also  Long queues in supermarkets before PM's Facebook post and speech

What’s more, there’s no minimum spend requirement, making it easy to accumulate rewards with every online purchase.

  • No minimum spend requirement
  • Benefits cap: Base reward points unlimited (1 point per S$1); Bonus points capped at 9,000 per month (nine points per S$1); Points rounded down to the nearest S$1
  • Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)
  • Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

3. CIMB Visa Signature Card

For those who prefer simplicity, the CIMB Visa Signature Card offers a straightforward 10% cashback on various categories, including online shopping, groceries, beauty, wellness, cruises, pet shops, and vet services.

With no frills attached, this card is perfect for those who want to earn cashback with every purchase hassle-free.

  • Minimum spend: S$800 per statement month for 10% cashback on specified categories; Unlimited 0.2% cashback on other purchases
  • Benefits cap: Maximum S$100 cashback per month for 10% cashback; Up to S$20 per category; 0.2% cashback rate after cap
  • No annual fees for life
  • Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income
  • Promotions: Complimentary travel insurance coverage up to S$500,000 for you and your family.
See also  ‘Someone Stole My Card And Spent S$12k In 2 Hours’

4. DBS Woman’s World Card

Frequent online shoppers will find their match in the DBS Woman’s World Card. This card offers up to 10X DBS points for every S$5 spent online, providing ample opportunities to earn rewards.

Plus, it comes with complimentary e-commerce protection, ensuring your online purchases are secure.

  • No minimum spend requirement
  • Benefits cap: 10X DBS points reward capped at first S$2,000 online spend per calendar month; DBS points awarded for every S$5 spent
  • Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)
  • Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$80,000 minimum annual income

5. OCBC Frank Credit Card

The OCBC Frank Credit Card is ideal for those who frequently make purchases in foreign currencies. Offering up to 10% cashback on both local and foreign currency transactions, this card is perfect for jet-setters and online globetrotters.

Plus, it comes with additional cashback benefits for spending at selected green merchants.

  • Minimum spend: S$800 per calendar month is required for 8% cashback; Below minimum spend earns 0.3% cashback
  • Benefits cap: Maximum S$100 cashback per month; includes S$25 cap for foreign currency spend; includes S$25 cap for local spend
  • Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first two years)
  • Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income
See also  Boss takes her employees shopping at Charles & Keith, treats them to generous Hari Raya gifts

6. UOB Lady’s Credit Card

For avid air mile collectors, the UOB Lady’s Credit Card is a dream come true. With an impressive 15X UNI$ for every S$5 spent online, this card lets you accumulate miles at lightning speed.

Moreover, it offers flexibility in choosing spending categories to maximise rewards and complimentary e-commerce protection for added security.

  • No minimum spend requirement
  • Benefits cap: Bonus points capped at S$1,000 per month for one selected category; UOB Lady’s Solitaire Credit Card offers a higher cap of S$3,000/month, plus allows two category selections
  • Annual fee: S$196.20 (waived for the first year)
  • Eligibility: 21 years old and above with S$30,000 minimum annual income

From rewards and fraud protection to building your credit score, these credit cards offer a plethora of benefits that make them the preferred choice for online shopping.

Plus, the perks!

E-commerce protection, exclusive promotions, and extended warranties, credit cards provide added value and peace of mind to online shoppers./TISG

Read related: Top 9 Credit Card Promotions and Deals for Jan 2024

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

“I feel that I would deserve at the very least a basic of S$5k. Is it too big of a jump from S$3k?” Employee in engineering sector shares salary concern

November 22, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Singaporean student: What should come first? Work or university?

November 22, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Fresh graduate looking for “chill” job that will pay S$3k to S$4k: “Something I don’t have to use my brain every day”

November 22, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“Parents, did the relationship with your spouse and in-laws change after having kids?” — Woman asks after another parent warns her that it does

November 24, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.