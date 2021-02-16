Woman asks if she led her best friend on because she “didn’t realise” she booked a movie with him on Valentine’s Day

- Advertisement -

A woman took to social media, asking other netizens whether she had led on her best friend because she booked a movie with him without realising it was on Valentine’s Day.

In a post submitted on Sunday (Feb 14), the woman wrote: “Help me… So I haven’t met my best friend this year and I initiated a movie with him. I booked the movie last week and I didn’t realise I booked it on Valentine’s Day”.

She wrote that her ‘friend’ came to the movie show with a bouquet of roses and gave her ”a peck on my forehead”.

Awkwardly, she thanked him. The woman added: ”He tried to hold my hand later and I just put my hands into my pocket. When we were watching the movie, he pulled the armrest between us up but I pulled it right back down and placed my drink there”.

She added that even though she left right after the movie, her friend ”texted me saying he’s happy to spend Valentine’s Day with me and that he wished I had stayed longer”.

She asked netizens: ”Did I accidentally lead him on?…. We have been platonic friends for over 5 years? I don’t think things will ever be the same for us”.

Netizens who commented empathised with the guy and agreed that the woman did lead him on. Many suggested that she be direct and simply tell her friend that she did not have feelings for him.

