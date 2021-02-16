Home News Woman asks if she led her best friend on because she "didn't...

Woman asks if she led her best friend on because she “didn’t realise” she booked a movie with him on Valentine’s Day

Netizens empathise with her friend and say she led him on

v-day:-denizens-plan-moments-of-love,-ditching-madding-crowds
Photo: For illustrative purposes only

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

A woman took to social media, asking other netizens whether she had led on her best friend because she booked a movie with him without realising it was on Valentine’s Day.

The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page. While NUSwhispers cannot verify the person who shared her list of demands in a man, the page was created to give people a voice and share their interesting content. NUSWhispers is not affiliated with the National University of Singapore.

In a post submitted on Sunday (Feb 14), the woman wrote: “Help me… So I haven’t met my best friend this year and I initiated a movie with him. I booked the movie last week and I didn’t realise I booked it on Valentine’s Day”.

- Advertisement -

She wrote that her ‘friend’ came to the movie show with a bouquet of roses  and gave her ”a peck on my forehead”.

Read related: Woman asks if she should leave her “ugly” boyfriend because her ideal guy is at least 180 cm tall and earns $10k/month

Awkwardly, she thanked him. The woman added: ”He tried to hold my hand later and I just put my hands into my pocket. When we were watching the movie, he pulled the armrest between us up but I pulled it right back down and placed my drink there”.

She added that even though she left right after the movie, her friend ”texted me saying he’s happy to spend Valentine’s Day with me and that he wished I had stayed longer”.

She asked netizens: ”Did I accidentally lead him on?…. We have been platonic friends for over 5 years? I don’t think things will ever be the same for us”.

Netizens who commented empathised with the guy and agreed that the woman did lead him on. Many suggested that she be direct and simply tell her friend that she did not have feelings for him.

/TISG

Also read: Woman who crosses racial boundaries to comfort man seeks validation online

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Police hunt for 2 men who fled Toa Payoh accident; woman arrested for drug offences

Singapore – The police are searching for two men who fled the scene of an accident after injuring a pedestrian on Friday night (Feb 12). On Saturday morning (Feb 13), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of the...
View Post
Featured News

Video of Zouk otters getting frisky on Valentine’s Day goes viral

Singapore – A video of two otters getting frisky on Feb 14, Valentine's Day, has warmed the hearts of the online community. Facebook page Ottercity celebrated the special day by uploading a video of two otters nuzzling, squeaking, embracing, and grooming one...
View Post
Featured News

Woman in ICU after trying to save boyfriend in fatal Tanjong Pagar crash ‘did what she did for love’

Singapore – A woman who tried saving her boyfriend and friends trapped in a burning car that crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday morning (Feb 13) suffered severe burns and is currently in hospital in the intensive care unit. A car crash...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent