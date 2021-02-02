Woman asks if she should leave her “ugly” boyfriend because her ideal guy is at least 180 cm tall and earns $10k/month

- Advertisement -

A netizen about to tie the knot with her boyfriend she considers “ugly” asks others for advice on whether she should marry someone she is not physically attracted to.

The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page. While NUSwhispers cannot verify the person who shared her list of demands in a man, the page was created to give people a voice and share their interesting content. NUSWhispers is not affiliated with the National University of Singapore.

In a post that was submitted on Sunday (Jan 31), a 27-year-old woman wrote that she and her 35-year-old boyfriend have been together for 7 years and had just paid the downpayment for their BTO (Build-To-Order) flat in anticipation of their wedding in June.

Only rating her boyfriend a 5 out of 10, the woman added that she considered herself to be an 8 out of 10.

“Sadly, he’s also very short and skinny (170cm,62kg). Worst of all, he earns very little ($5k/month). My ideal guy has always been someone who is at least 180cm and earns at least $10k/month”, she added.

Citing her dilemma, she rather ironically said that her boyfriend “looks ugly but character wise, he’s the nicest guy I’ve ever seen”.

Having lied to her boyfriend that she wanted to wait until marriage before being intimate, the woman said: “Recently, I’m starting to feel very worried about having to get intimate with him after wedding. After so many years, I still feel uncomfortable kissing him and when I kiss him, I always have to imagine I’m kissing my crush”.

Seemingly stuck in a rut, the woman asked other netizens: “Has anyone been in my shoes? Has anyone married someone you’re not physically attracted to? Is it possible to have a marriage without physical attraction?”

Here’s what they said:

