SINGAPORE: Jobseekers may want to sit up and take notice of this: an offer for a security role with a very handsome joining bonus.

The offer can be found on the website of SATS (Singapore Airport Terminal Services), the company responsible for around 80 per cent of Changi Airport’s ground handling and catering business.

Two positions are open on the SATS Security Recruitment page: Auxiliary Police Officer (Armed) and Security Officer (Flexi). Interested parties may sign up for a virtual interview by following this link or calling SATS at 97289605.

Among the employment benefits listed are additional shift allowances, comprehensive leave, medical and dental benefits, and, best yet, a joining bonus of up to S$40,000!

Alternatively, walk-in interviews will be held on Thursday (May 16) at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, located at 93 Pasir Ris Drive 3, #02-02, from 10 am to 4 pm, and on Friday (May 17), at the Multi-Purpose Hall, on Level 4 of the SATS Inflight Catering Centre 1, located at 20 Airport Blvd, from 2.30 pm till 5:30 pm.

However, please note that SATS only accepts applications from Singaporean citizens and permanent residents.

Having said that, here’s the job description for an Auxiliary Police Officer (APO) with the company:

“You will be stationed at the frontlines to provide security services for airlines, contributing towards protecting modern aircraft fleets, as well as ensuring the safe transport of travelling passengers.

Other ad-hoc duties include securing the safety of other vital installations in Singapore that encompass the protection of airlines’ assets.”

The requirements for the job are the following:

Minimum 3 ‘N’ level credits (Diploma holders may be considered for Sergeant rank)

Able to take and pass IPPT

Normal colour vision

Able to work on rotating shifts

And here’s the one for their Security Officer:

“Your responsibilities include providing security services at key installation areas, such as performing CCTV & Control Room monitoring duties, undertaking the screening of baggage and personnel, performing X-ray screening access controls, guarding and patrolling of installs, and any other duties as assigned.”

The requirements for the job are:

Valid PLRD Security License

Proficient to communicate in English

Normal colour vision

Able to work on rotating shifts

Able to take on assignments at various locations based on the Company’s discretion

As for the monthly salary of a SATS security officer, the job site quotes it as S$2,881 per month, for a total of S$34,572 per year without bonuses. Senior security officers, meanwhile, are said to earn between S$3,530 and S$4,430 per month. /TISG

