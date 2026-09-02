Safety concerns raised over giant beehive found in Bukit Batok residential estate

SINGAPORE: Unexpected visitors lingered in a Bukit Batok HDB building when a giant beehive was spotted by residents, causing panic and raising concerns. Residents are now hoping for immediate action from the authorities to deal with the bees.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a 75-year-old resident living on the ninth floor of the HDB building admitted that she was notified by her neighbour about a‘blackout’ from her window. Upon further inspection, they were shocked and were filled with fear when they learned that there were large swarms of bees flying around their units.

A few moments later, the resident’s grandson further discovered a huge beehive on a large tree in front of their window. It was believed that the beehive was on a tree branch about seven stories high, and it appeared to be 30 centimetres wide. With this, the affected residents quickly closed their windows and doors, as they were afraid that these insects would fly inside their homes.

One resident claimed that this issue has been frustrating, given the current weather conditions in Singapore. “The weather has been very hot these past few days, and it always feels stuffy at home, but I can’t open the windows to cool off, which is very frustrating,” the resident declared.

Another resident, who is living on the sixth floor, also exclaimed that she noticed that some bees were flying into her home about a week ago, and this explains the reason why.

When a reporter visited the HDB block, it was discovered that there were still bees seen surrounding the area, and the majority of them were hovering under lit corridor lights.

The issue has been reported to the town council through the OneService app by the residents, and they hope that the authorities would deal with this concern as soon as possible to avoid any more inconveniences.

Other related news

In similar news, there was another report where a giant beehive, stretching more than a meter, was discovered in a Yishun HDB flat. This became alarming to residents, who needed to wear helmets, towels, and insecticides to exterminate the bees.

One of the residents stated that the town council sent a pest control company to spray insecticide and clean up the beehives to solve this issue.

Read more about the news story here.