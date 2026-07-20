1-meter-tall beehive was found on the roof of a house in Yishun, residents in full armor to kill the bees

SINGAPORE: A giant beehive, stretching more than a meter, was discovered in a Yishun HDB flat, prompting alarm among residents who are now arming themselves with helmets, towels, and insecticides to exterminate the bees.

The giant beehive was found in Yishun Avenue 1, and the concern was reported by a 63-year-old resident who experienced bees flying in and out of his home. The resident shared that he was shocked to find the huge honeycomb under the solar panels on the roof of the opposite building, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

He declared that a bee swarmed into his face, and it scared him so much that he swatted it dead with his hand. “After that, two or three bees would fly into the house every day, and I could only swat them dead with newspaper,” the resident added.

Another resident, a 42-year-old housewife, lived on the floor below the beehive and shared in an interview: “When the window in my house was open, I suddenly heard my cat screaming in fright. At first, I thought it was just other small insects, but then I heard a buzzing sound and realised it was bees.”

With this, her husband needed to put on his motorcycle helmet, drape a towel over himself, and take insecticides to the corridor to kill the bees lingering near their home. She revealed that there were about 70 or 80 dead bees from their front door to the corridor.

“We kept our windows tightly closed until the authorities came to exterminate the bees, and we didn’t dare to hang our clothes out to dry,” she claimed.

To solve this concern, one of the residents stated that the town council sent a pest control company to spray insecticide and clean up the beehives. After this, many dead bees were also found in the park area of the HDB block.

In similar news related to insects lingering in Singapore, there was a recent report that Singapore’s National Environment Agency will release dengue-carrying male mosquitoes in Toa Payoh as a strategy to control the spread of dengue fever in the community.

It is expected that residents may notice more mosquitoes in the community, and the authorities are encouraging everyone not to panic.

Read more about the news story here.