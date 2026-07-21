International student with just S$100 left receives an outpouring of support from Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans came together to support a struggling international student after he revealed on Reddit that he has only S$100 left to last until next month.

The heartfelt post, shared on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Saturday (Jul 18), struck a chord with many, as the student made it clear that he was not asking for money, only for advice on what options he still had.

Explaining his situation, the student shared, “Last year, I was awarded a graduate scholarship to study in Singapore. The scholarship fully covers my tuition but only partially covers my living expenses.”

“My scholarship is paid in three instalments, and I had to stretch S$5,000 over four months. Before moving here, I worked for two years and used all of my savings to cover the difference, but the exchange rate and cost of living in Singapore are much higher than in my home country.”

His father’s financial responsibilities became heavier

Although he knew accepting the scholarship would be financially challenging, the student decided to go ahead after his parents encouraged him to pursue the opportunity and assured him they would help if he ever needed financial support.

However, things did not unfold the way they had expected. As time went on, his father’s financial responsibilities grew heavier. Besides being the family’s sole breadwinner, he also had to repay significant debt while supporting the education of the student’s younger sister, and because the university assessed his family’s financial situation based on his father’s declared income, the student said he was unable to qualify for emergency financial assistance.

No one would hire him

The student also said he has done everything he can to supplement his allowance. Since arriving in Singapore, he has applied for internships, part-time jobs, research assistant positions, teaching assistant roles, and graduate jobs, but has not had any success.

“My campus even ghosted me when I applied. A student visa also limits the type of work I can take on. I’ve exhausted most of the options I know of, and I reached a point where I felt I had no safe or dignified options left just to survive.”

The student has sold most of his belongings on Carousell and cut back on just about every expense he could. Even after doing all that, he is now down to his last S$100, which has to last him until next month, when both his course and tenancy come to an end.

He is hoping to get by until then, when he will receive his rental deposit back before returning home.

“I’m not asking for money here. I’m hoping someone might know: any charities or emergency support for international students, community resources, temporary work (preferably home-based, like doing assignments, etc) that international students are legally allowed to do, or any other options I may have overlooked. I’d really appreciate any advice. Thank you.”

Singaporeans offer advice, food, and even a helping hand

Singaporean Reddit users flooded the comments section with suggestions, job leads, and recommendations on where the student could get free meals.

Several pointed him towards Buddhist Lodge, Sikh temples, the Free Food For All charity, food rescue groups, and the Olio app, where people give away surplus food.

Others recommended taking on short-term part-time jobs.

One said, “If you have a black pants and a black formal shoes, you can work part time banquet on weekends mostly for wedding. The payment is next day, so by Monday you can get some cash. You also need a local bank account for pay lah/pay now. Valid student pass can work.”

Another suggested, “Do you have time to tutor? Try asking your friends to see if their siblings need tuition for O-levels. Choose a subject you are good at and can easily pick up, look for their syllabus and coach them through some past year papers.”

Some even offered to help the student personally.

One commenter wrote, “Hey stranger, DM me if you’d like to have free food. I cook my own meals and happy to share some food with you, not anything big but happy to tide you through some meals if it helps.”

Another added, “I can help organise grab food/grocery to be sent to you if you really run out of cash by end of the month. Feel free to reach out!”/TISG

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