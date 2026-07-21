Young TikToker ‘gets lost’ in Singapore, has a blast making fun of street names

SINGAPORE: A young content creator had a fine time subtly poking fun at the names of streets in Singapore, pretending to be lost and clueless as he navigated his way around.

Leo Kitaen (@leo.kitaen88) is a student from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and is best known on TikTok for travel vlogs and content in Mandarin.

His channel has more than 260,000 followers and 40 million likes, and recently, he uploaded a clip of himself practicing speaking Mandarin with Singaporeans.

Mr Kitaen opens his “Lost in Singapore” video at Yung Ho Road. “I’m not too familiar with this area, but I’m going to make it to my destination anyway.”

His next stop was “Kirk Terrace,” where he deadpanned that he was being told to turn left.

“I guess we’ll see where that lands.”

He then went to Horne Road, saying, “By the way, everyone here knows you.”

After this, he turned right and ended up on Sandwich Road, where there was “a jam,” so he decided to take the subway instead.

“I’ll update when I ketchup to the next spot,” he joked.

At Plumer Street, he said that while there were “hella cracks” on the road, he would not let that stop him, and at Hamilton Road, he said that while he was still lost, he was “not gonna throw away” his shot.

He then kept going and made it to the cafe that was his destination.

“These names,” Mr Kitaen wrote in the caption, along with the heart-eye emoji.

It appears that commenters who understood the jokes the content creator was making had as much fun with the street names as he had.

“I can’t believe those names actually exist,” one wrote.

“KIRK terrace telling u to turn LEFT pls tell me that joke was intended hahaha,” laughed another.

“Not throwing away my shot at Hamilton Road OKAY,” a third chimed in.

“You’re actually Singapore-maxxing much more than us locals,” a TikTok user chimed in.

Another appreciative local wrote, “Yung Ho is my neighbourhood! Dude actually covered the entire island just to make this post! Kudos!”

Another, however, added, “As a Singaporean, I didn’t know we had these roads.”

“How are you finding these roads that locals didn’t even know existed?” another asked.

A non-local wrote, “Singaporeans, y’all gotta share more of these road names.”

“You’ve inspired me as a Singaporean to explore my own country,” a netizen added.

A number of commenters were amazed that Mr Kitaen “actually made it all the way to Taman Jurong” just to make his video. /TISG

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