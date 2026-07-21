Man tops up uncle’s MRT card with S$10 out of kindness, but Singaporeans warn it could be a scam

SINGAPORE: In an era where scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, many people have grown more cautious about handing over cash to strangers, even when the request appears genuine.

The issue came into focus again after a Singaporean shared on a local forum that an elderly man had approached him while he was walking in Bishan, asking for help to top up his MRT card.

According to the man, the uncle explained that he had “no money left” on his card and even opened his wallet to show that it was empty.

Although he wasn’t sure whether the story was genuine, the man said he couldn’t bring himself to turn the uncle away.

“I felt really bad, and I went to top up $10 for him in his card,” he wrote. “I don’t know whether that was the right call, but I don’t think I could refuse him.”

“Unfortunately, this uncle is a familiar sight at Bishan MRT and interchange”

While the gesture was undoubtedly well-intentioned, many commenters urged him to be more cautious, saying they had come across similar encounters that later appeared to be scams.

Several people shared their own experiences, claiming they had been approached with almost identical stories.

One wrote, “Damn… Once, got one uncle approached my mother-in-law, and she went to top up the card for him. When standing behind him, I realised he had 70 dollars in his card.”

Another said the same thing had happened to him twice, writing: “Last year, there was a foreign worker-looking guy in Jurong East station asking S$10 to top up his ezlink card as he said his salary have not come in yet and he needs to travel to the East.

“In another incident few months later, I got approached by a tourist or backpacker-looking female without any backpacks in JE station asking for transport money as well. This time, I told her we can go to the Passenger Counter because they could help her out. She immediately declined my help.”

A third recalled, “When I was in secondary school. An uncle ask me S$2 for taking train. After I gave him the money, he straight away asked the same thing to people behind me. Never again.”

A long-time Bishan resident also chimed in to the discussion, “Unfortunately, this uncle is a familiar sight at Bishan MRT and interchange. Opening his wallet is his trademark first step. I did the same as you did the first time, but he’s since approached me a few other times over the years, always with the same routine.”

Some also pointed out that EZ-Link cards can be used as payment at selected shops, meaning topping up someone’s card does not necessarily mean the money will be used only for public transport.

One wrote, “A number of stores accept ezlink cards as payment. He’s probably gonna use it to get some beers. I was approached by an elderly uncle with the same story at the MRT. I told him I could only top up his card with S$2 (sufficient to get you quite a number of stops) and he walked off.”

Under Singapore’s Destitute Persons Act, begging is illegal. Habitual beggars, defined as people who have been caught begging in public on at least two previous occasions, may be fined or jailed for up to two years.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) advises members of the public not to give money to beggars. Those who wish to help are encouraged to donate to charities instead.

Suspected cases of begging can be reported through the ComCare Call hotline at 1800-222-0000.

Read also: Police arrest foreigner selling tissues and begging outside temple at Bugis