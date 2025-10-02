Singaporean woman who did street interview in London impresses the internet

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman in London has gone viral on TikTok for her accurate answers in a street interview, to the point where one commenter wrote, “Who is she and how is she the perfect ambassador for Singapore??!”

Truth be told, because Singapore is a small, not to mention young, country, facts about the Little Red Dot may be unfamiliar to many, whose exposure to the city-state may be limited thus far to “Crazy Rich Asians.” (And yes, we’re still waiting on that sequel. Just saying.)

Some Singaporeans, unfortunately, don’t even know their homeland that well, but this young woman was able to answer every question the street interviewer behind the popular Surgen TV channel correctly, without missing a beat.

After asking where she’s from, the interviewer fired off a barrage of questions, including whether it was true that the first Formula 1 night race was held in Singapore and whether it has the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. She was able to name all four of the city-state’s official languages.

When asked what unites Singaporeans, she said, “National Day is a big celebration that celebrates Singapore’s independence.”

And when asked what Singaporeans have in common, she not only said that most live in HDB flats and explained that this is the system of public housing but also added that they are also a great way to build community.

At the end of her interview, she even gave a shoutout to the Esplanade building, whose architecture was inspired by the durian.

Her interview, posted on Sep 29, has since been viewed over 643,000 times, and commenters have been awestruck by her.

“Proud of this girl,” one wrote.

“I love how she is representing Singapore really WELL. She is really pretty too,” a commenter opined.

“She speaks so well with such clarity!” noted one.

On Instagram, another noted, “Love her answers — shows she’s proud to be Singaporean and very thoughtfully placed words.”

“Great rep! Thank you for speaking so well w/ great insights on behalf of all of us!” wrote another IG user, while another added, “You made us proud girl!! Majulah Singapura.”

Perhaps the woman may serve to be a good example for others who travel often and who may therefore expect to be asked about their country, as one commenter pointed out.

“Honestly, when you are a global citizen, you have these answers prepared so when people ask you, you know what to say,” they wrote. /TISG

