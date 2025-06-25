Woman roasted for saying Singapore has ‘no personality’, wondering why she didn’t see ‘anything ancient’

SINGAPORE: Visitors to any country would do well to do their homework before they come, as this would give them an idea of what they should expect. It will also *coughs in secondhand embarrassment* prevent them from getting roasted online when they reveal how little they know.

After a woman said in an interview that she found Singapore to be “cold” and added that it has “no personality”, commenters online were quick to pounce.

Last week, a couple of women took part in a street interview by Emma A Cosmos, who is based in London and regularly talks to people about the experiences and impressions at the different places they’ve travelled to, or about their home country.

On June 19, the TikTok user asked the two women, “What country would you never want to visit?”

Instead of answering the question, one of the women said that she had been to a country that she didn’t like that much.

“And what country was that?” asked the TikTok user.

She answered promptly, “Singapore… It was like there was no personality, kind of like a bit cold. And we were expecting to see something, like old, like the ancient story, and we didn’t see that.

So we thought, are we missing out on something? Did we not get the memo?” she added, while her companion laughed.

The clip has since gotten over 165,000 views and more than 850 comments, with many TikTok users who could almost be seen shaking their heads.

“Ancient story? Singapore? A country founded in 1965?” wrote one.

“God forbid Asian countries getting modern. It’s like only the westerners are supposed to progress,” weighed in another.

“Going to Singapore for old and ancient is like going to the US for the Big Ben,” wrote a third, adding, “People do research before they travel, no?”

“Before you come to visit Singapore, make sure you read up the history of it. Then you’ll learn to appreciate and be amazed by the change,” a commenter wrote.

Others, however, decided to take a more humorous approach.

“Lim Chu Kang – very ancient. Very peaceful and quiet. You should go there,” joked one.

“Cold??? I think you went to the wrong country,” wrote another, followed by some laughing emojis.

“Lady read about Cambodia and came to Singapore,” a wisecracker chimed in.

Others, however, weighed in to say that they found Singapore dull, with one even calling it “the most boring place on earth.”

Another wrote, “Singapore seems a little bit ‘robotic’. It’s like a scripted kinda place if you get what I mean. Clean, yes, but monotone.”

Nevertheless, a commenter probably spoke for many when they wrote, “Don’t worry. We still love our country and currency.” /TISG

