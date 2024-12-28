SINGAPORE: A S$500 “bloodworm love spell” service has stirred conversations online after being listed on Carousell, a popular Singapore-based marketplace.

The service, advertised by a Singapore-based “spiritual store” called Element Mustika, claims to help people reunite with their exes or spark new romantic interests.

The ritual was carried out by Ajarn James, a Thai practitioner from Chiang Mai, who claimed to be the only practitioner in Thailand with over 20 years of experience in this ancient practice, passed down through generations, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to The Sun, to use the service, customers were required to provide photos and personal details of the person they wished to target. Once the ritual was performed, they were told to “wait” for its effects.

Element Mustika claims Ajarn James is the only practitioner qualified to perform the ritual and has built a strong reputation, particularly among clients in China, where such spiritual practices are more widely accepted.

Despite these assurances, love rituals like this have been linked to scams, according to Chinese media reports.

In December 2022, 10 people in Shanghai were arrested for defrauding a woman of RMB13,000 (S$2,421) through a similar “black magic” ritual.

Another case in Beijing involved a woman sentenced to three years in prison for tricking someone out of RMB7,800 (S$1,452) with false promises of reconciliation.

Element Mustika asserted its authenticity by offering customers detailed proof of their rituals. The listing promised that clients would receive photos and videos of the ritual, showing their own and their partner’s images, to distinguish it from fake services using generic footage.

The service also warned potential customers about the risk of being asked to pay for additional rituals, a tactic used by some scammers to extort more money.

The listing included testimonials from past customers, with some claiming the ritual had “drastically improved” their love lives and even caused their partners to break up with the other person and return to them.

However, the service has sparked mixed reactions online. Some critics argue it takes advantage of vulnerable people, particularly those heartbroken or desperate for love. “It is despicable that people capitalise on this vulnerability,” one commenter on Reddit wrote.

On the other hand, some users pointed out that such services remain popular among “desperate people from all walks of life,” while another highlighted the popularity of such services among the “free-spirited” younger generations. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)