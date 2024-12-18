SINGAPORE: An unhappy customer took to social media on Monday (Dec 16) to express his disappointment with a soup that barely had any meat or vegetables.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, Mr Allan Dong shared that he had ordered a salad set meal from The Soup Spoon via Grab. The set had a regular Tokyo Chicken Stew, half of Kale Salad, and a home-brewed iced lemon tea.

Wanting a bit more, he upsized the Tokyo Chicken Stew to a large, bringing his total to S$21.20. However, despite paying extra for the larger portion, Mr Dong was disappointed that the soup contained so few solid ingredients that they could fit into just one spoon.

He said, “The Soup Spoon, shame on you. S$21, upsized, that’s all the solid ingredients inside, one flat spoonful only. Truly one spoon of soup.” Mr Dong also ordered a sandwich set from the store, which cost him S$23.90. This brought his total to S$42.50 after discounts.

“21 dollars can get you so many other, better choices…”

Mr Dong’s post quickly caught the attention of other social media users, many of whom shared similar complaints about the portion sizes at The Soup Spoon.

One user said, “I ordered one time, also like this, more than 1 spoon, and I never ordered it again.” Another commented, “I usually avoid their meat soups because I hate this tasteless meat in the soup, and it USED TO BE full of it.”

Others chimed in with advice for Mr Dong, suggesting he explore other food places or even try cooking his own meals at home. One user wrote, “21 dollars can get you so many other, better choices.”

Another stated, “Don’t buy from them next time. When you cook on your own, it is cheaper and healthier.”

In related news, a diner complained on social media that her chicken rice meal was overpriced at $6.80.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Tuesday (Dec 3), Facebook user Zaiton Eton shared photos of her order, which showed a few slices of chicken meat on top of the rice and a couple of thin slices of cucumbers.

