SINGAPORE: A 5-room DBSS flat in Natura Loft, Bishan, has been sold for S$1.5 million. This transaction marks the highest sale in both Natura Loft and the Bishan estate, demonstrating the increasing value of prime HDB flats in the city-state.

99.co reported that the unit is 1,292 square feet and situated on the 22nd to 24th floors of Block 275A. Its price per square foot (psf) is S$1,160. The flat has 86 years and four months remaining on its 99-year lease, which commenced in 2011.

Natura Loft has a history of setting records. The estate, known for its DBSS flats, has frequently seen some of the highest resale prices in Bishan and occasionally in all of Singapore.

DBSS, or Design, Build and Sell Scheme flats, are limited in number—only 13 such projects exist in Singapore as the Housing & Development Board (HDB) no longer produces them. This scarcity contributes to their high value.

Location plays a significant role in Natura Loft’s appeal. Positioned along Bishan Street 24 at the main entrance, the estate benefits from a quiet, dead-end location without surrounding residential developments, offering a serene living environment.

Moreover, the convenience of nearby amenities enhances its desirability. Bishan MRT station is just 797 metres away, with Marymount and Teck Ghee MRT stations also within reach.

Several bus stops, including those near Whitley Secondary School and Bishan North Shopping Mall, further support accessibility.

The area is also abundant with reputable educational institutions, making it an attractive option for families.

Notable schools nearby include Catholic High School, Whitley Secondary School, Marymount Convent School, Raffles Institution, Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary), Eunoia Junior College, and many others.

Shopping options are plentiful, with Bishan North Shopping Mall only a 3-minute walk away and Junction 8 a mere 5-minute drive.

For those who drive, AMK Hub and Thomson Plaza are accessible within 9 minutes, while NEX and Velocity @ Novena Square are about 13 and 14 minutes away, respectively.

Multiple grocery stores are nearby, providing daily necessities. FairPrice at Bishan North Blk 279 is just a 2-minute walk, and Ang Mo Supermarket is a 4-minute walk.

Other grocery stores within a 500-metre radius ensure that residents are never far from essential supplies. Several wet markets are conveniently located for fresh produce.

Serangoon Wet Market is a 13-minute drive, Ah Kee Market Produce is a 4-minute walk, Quan Chui Wet Market at Upper Thomson is a 13-minute drive, and Chung Ling Wet Market is about eight minutes away by car.

Dining options are also available, and various hawker centres are nearby.

Teck Ghee Court Market & Food Centre is a 9-minute drive, Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Hawker Centre is 10 minutes by car, Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre is 14 minutes away, and Ang Mo Kio Central Market and Food Centre is just 11 minutes from Natura Loft.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to parks.

Bishan North Neighbourhood Park is a 5-minute walk, Bishan Active Park is a 6-minute walk, MacRitchie Reservoir Park is a 9-minute drive, and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park can be reached within 6 minutes.

These parks provide ample green space for leisure activities.

According to AsiaOne, there have been 64 million-dollar transactions in Natura Loft. The average price for a unit in the project in 2024 stands at S$1,330,200, a significant increase from the average price of S$952,066 in 2020.

This means a 39.72% rise in just four years. Although the average psf growth rate dipped slightly between 2022 and 2023, it has resumed its upward trend from 2023 to 2024, reflecting a healthy market demand.

Similarly, in Bishan, there has been a consistent pattern. Average psf numbers were around 2% higher from 2021 to 2022 than the following year. As of now, the average psf growth from 2023 to 2024 in Bishan stands at 5.16%.

Despite this impressive sale in Bishan, the most expensive 5-room resale flat in Singapore was sold earlier this month for S$1.588 million in Bukit Merah, setting the highest resale flat price in the nation. /TISG