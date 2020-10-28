Home News Rubbish truck-bus collision: Bus driver, 5 passengers taken to hospital

Rubbish truck-bus collision: Bus driver, 5 passengers taken to hospital

The large vehicles impede traffic flow at Chai Chee Road-Chai Chee Street junction

FB screengrab: Traffics accident.SG

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore — A collision between a rubbish truck and a bus resulted in six people being taken to hospital and, as the vehicles were both large, traffic flow in the area being affected.

The accident occurred at about 7.15 am on Monday (Oct 26) at the junction of Chai Chee Road and Chai Chee Street.

Several social media pages featured photos of the head-on collision of the two large vehicles. They included Singapore Bus Drivers Community 新加坡巴士司机 and Traffics accident.SG. The bus and truck are shown in the yellow box at the junction. Debris is strewn around them.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert about the accident at 7.33 am that day, according to mustsharenews.

The SCDF said six individuals — the bus driver and 5 passengers — were taken to Changi General Hospital.

By 8.09 am, SG Alerts sent notifications on social media that, due to the accident, SBS Service 229 was being diverted along Chai Chee Street (towards Bedok Interchange), skipping bus stops 84029, 84641 and 84541.

This is the latest in several yellow box accidents in recent weeks. /TISG

Read also: Caught on dashcam: Scam alleged when car stops suddenly and causes accident

Caught on dashcam: Scam alleged when car stops suddenly and causes accident

Tags: ,
