MALAYSIA: The Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) project is poised to be a game-changer for Johor, positioning the state as a hub of economic growth once it begins operation in two years.

According to Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong in a story from The Star, the completion of the RTS Link by Dec 31, 2026, and its official launch on Jan 1, 2027, will revolutionize cross-border travel and alleviate longstanding congestion issues at the Causeway, one of the busiest international crossings in the world.

The RTS Link, designed to transport up to 10,000 passengers in each direction daily between Johor Baru and Singapore, will significantly ease traffic bottlenecks that have long plagued commuters.

Dr Wee, the Member of Parliament for Ayer Hitam, emphasized that the system would streamline immigration processes by consolidating checks into a single, efficient process.

This move promises smoother, faster travel experiences for Malaysians and Singaporeans.

“The proactive measures of Johor’s Mentri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in addressing Causeway congestion are commendable,” Dr Wee noted.

“The RTS Link is the next step in solving this persistent issue, offering both immediate and long-term benefits.”

Economic experts predict that the RTS Link will spur significant spin-off benefits for local businesses, especially those located near the new stations in Johor Baru.

Retail outlets, restaurants, and service providers in the area stand to benefit from the influx of commuters who will be able to cross the border in just five minutes, revolutionizing the way people live and work in the region.

Moreover, the favourable exchange rate between the Malaysian Ringgit and the Singapore Dollar is expected to draw more Singaporean visitors to Johor.

This could lead to an influx of spending, further invigorating the local economy.

The RTS Link is also seen as a critical enabler of the recently signed Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone agreement, which aims to enhance cross-border trade and collaboration.

However, while the RTS Link promises significant advantages, Dr Wee cautioned that the long-term success of Johor’s economic growth will depend on tackling ongoing congestion issues.

He stressed the need for both federal and state governments to proactively implement comprehensive solutions to manage the flow of traffic in the city.

Whether through expanded public transportation networks or alternative rail systems, authorities must act quickly to ensure that the city’s infrastructure supports the growth the RTS Link is expected to trigger.

“Johor has immense potential, but we must remain vigilant in ensuring the development of a sustainable, efficient transport system to complement the RTS Link,” he concluded. “The time for action is now.”