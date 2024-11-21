SINGAPORE: Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has announced plans to develop a vibrant new waterfront living district as part of its ambitious RWS 2.0 expansion plan. Scheduled for completion by 2030, the Waterfront Lifestyle Development will integrate retail, dining, leisure, and hospitality offerings, elevating Singapore’s standing as a global destination for tourism and lifestyle experiences.

Strategically located adjacent to the SEA Aquarium and connected to the Sentosa Boardwalk, this project will feature a striking 88-meter-high light sculpture. The installation will feature nightly performances once the project is completed, adding a dynamic visual element to the area.

The development will include two new hotels, offering a combined total of 700 rooms designed to cater to a variety of travelers. Nature enthusiasts can also look forward to a unique hiking trail that ascends to an altitude of 88 meters, providing panoramic views of Singapore’s central business district, the southern waterfront, and Sentosa Island.

The Waterfront Lifestyle District forms part of the broader RWS 2.0 master plan, which was unveiled in 2019, with an estimated investment of S$6.8 billion.