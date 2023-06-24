Resident wants to know why new furniture & fixtures are thrown out at her BTO estate

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user said she was “confused” in a video she put up last month. “Can someone please exilian (sic) why new furniture and appliances are thrown out in our BTO estate?”

She then showed photos of a full-length mirror and wonder doors with handles, washing machines and a dryer, toilet bowls, bedroom doors, laminated wooden planks and a “fully functional piano.”

She lives in Bidadari and appears to have collected the keys to her new flat just a few months ago.

And just this week, the woman, who goes by @yourowneconomy on the platform, said she found more “abandoned furniture and carpentry parts” at their BTO estate—including a mattress, bed frame and headboard, glass panels, more doors, a sofa, more bathroom fixtures, and assorted building materials.

She had previously written that she meant no offence to anyone, but because she had been seeing “new expensive items being trashed” every week, this has made her curious.

Other TikTok users seemed equally astonished.

However, some netizens explained that the new owners are often unhappy with doors or toilet bowls when flats are turned over and opt to replace them even if they’re new.

One even said this is “normal for all new BTO estates,” with another chiming in “Very common.”

Some expressed surprise, however, that even a Miele washing machine would be thrown away.

Others showed interest in the items.

One said, however, that “Hdb should just sell bare units. All these are a waste of resources.”

“it is not about money. this is so not environmental(ly) friendly. unnecessary waste,” another opined.

/TISG

