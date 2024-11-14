SINGAPORE: Whole chicken meat hanging on a laundry pole was most likely a first for one woman and her family who spotted it on Oct 8.

The fowl sighting occurred on Oct 28 outside an HDB unit at 642 Rowell Road at Jalan Besar.

The woman sent photos to crowdsourced news site Stomp of the sizable hanging chicken that could have been cooked or pre-cooked. The photos show it hanging from the balcony of an upper-floor unit.

The woman said, “This one really caught our eyes; amazing!”

Unfortunately, the woman also saw liquid from the chicken dripping on the clothes hanging on a laundry line under it.

“I’m wondering what special dish they are making. Is this even legal for the poor hen?” Stomp quotes the woman who saw the hanging chicken as saying.

She also notified the Jalan Besar Town Council about the hanging chicken.

They visited the unit’s residents shortly afterwards, and the town council said the residents complied to remove the chicken.

Last year, a similar incident occurred when a person also hung meat outside the window of their HDB flat at Bukit Batok.

In that incident, the pork belly hung outside ended up dripping soy sauce on the clean clothes their neighbour had hung below.

Bob Tan took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Jan 15, 2023, in a post that said:

“My neighbour hangs pork belly outside the flat’s kitchen window and dirty all my just washed clothes with soy sauce,” with added photos that show what he meant.

In the pictures, a row of pork bellies could be seen hanging on a laundry line out of the window of a flat. Directly below them are clothes hanging from another line.

Mr Tan lives at Bukit Batok St 52, reports said.

Commenters on his post were equally outraged, with many urging him to report his neighbour. “Can report to one service app,” wrote one.

Others encouraged him to file a report with NEA (the National Environment Agency), HDB (the Housing and Development Board), the town council, or even the police. /TISG

