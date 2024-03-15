Report shows gov’t is still number 1 trusted institution in Singapore —Singapore News

SINGAPORE: A new report on the measure of trust people extend to institutions, among others, shows that in Singapore, people still trust the government the most when it comes to doing what is right.

According to the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer, published earlier this week, 77 per cent of Singaporeans trust in the government. In comparison, among the study’s participants, 63 per cent say they trust in business, 66 per cent say they trust in non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and 60 per cent trust in the media. These were the four institutions participants were asked about.

Interestingly, the study, which took into account 32,000 respondents from 28 countries, noted that “business remains the only trusted institution,” as it is trusted in 15 out of the 28 countries, with a global average of 63 per cent, one per cent higher than when the study was last conducted in 2023

NGOs, meanwhile, are trusted in 12 of the 28 countries. Its global average of 59 per cent is also one percentage point higher than when the survey was last taken.

However, the study shows that in contrast to Singapore’s results, government is distrusted in 17 out of the 28 countries surveyed, including the United States, Canada, and Germany.

Like Singapore, the government enjoys a high degree of trust in Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates, although trust levels decreased by four and one percentage points in China and the UAE, respectively, from 2023 to 2024.

Nevertheless, the global average of trust in government is 51 per cent, one point higher than in 2023.

The media, meanwhile, is trusted in less than half (13) of the countries surveyed, although its global average of 50 per cent is one point higher than last year.

Interestingly, when it comes to trusting one’s employer, 79 per cent of respondents across the globe say they trust those they work for. Singaporean employers scored 76 percentage points, two points higher than in 2023. Significantly, family-owned businesses enjoyed the highest amount of trust.

Distrust around the globe remains high, however, with the European Union distrusted in 12 out of the 28 countries surveyed, and the United Nations trusted in only 11 of the countries.

Ms Julia Wei, CEO of Edelman Singapore, is quoted as saying in The Straits Times: “The high and consistent trust across all four institutions of government, business, NGOs, and media bodes well for Singapore, and is a reminder that the private and public sectors working together will deliver the greatest impact.”

The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer may be viewed in full here. /TISG

