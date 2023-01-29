Landlord rents one room for $1200 but no cooking allowed, laundry only 1x a month, tenant has to clean the house

SINGAPORE: Ok, everyone’s heard of the housing crunch by now but one landlord’s extraordinary conditions, including cleaning his house for him, is another level altogether. The room for rent in question is located at 38 Toa Payoh Lorong 5 and costs $1,200 monthly.

According to its property agent in a TikTok from last month, this is “so d*mn cheap lah.”

Mmmm, yeah, right.

The video from @sgniceproperty has been viewed over 100,000 times, and is captioned, “Very overpriced room for rent in Toa payoh. Help me enrich my landlord at your expense. K thanx bye.”

Located at 38 Toa Payoh Lorong 5, the room was listed for S$1,200 a month, which could be considered as higher than the current average asking price.

The room for rent is “full of restrictions especially for you,” the TikTok cheerlessly announces.

“Aircon chargeable. Utilities chargeable. No smoking. Can wash clothes only once a month. Must clean the house for landlord.”

It adds, however, “But rent so da*n cheap lah sia.”

Funnily enough, the voice-over says it’s “just like staying in prison but you get to pay rent. So damn shiok. I love to pay high rent. I wish I can rent for more lah sia.”

The TikTok then invites viewers to “come experience controlled living at a very cheap, cheap rate…of $1200 only.”

Interested parties are advised to call “the most handsome agent, the adorable Arun” at 98487880.

Some TikTok users were shocked at the restrictions, especially the one about laundry.

Others expressed they felt the rent was too high.

However, despite its sketchy circumstances, surprisingly, the room is already rented out.

