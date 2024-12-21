SINGAPORE: As Singapore gears up for its next General Election, which must be held by November 2025, political parties are ramping up their efforts to build momentum and connect with voters through various creative and engaging outreach initiatives.

Among the parties making a concerted effort to bond with residents is the opposition party Red Dot United (RDU), which was formed prior to the previous election in 2020.

The party recently unveiled its endearing official mascot, Tia the Com-Unity Cat, during a festive Christmas walkabout event on Dec 14 at the Taman Jurong Shopping Centre and Taman Jurong Hawker Centre, which is located within the Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

“Tia reflects the story of Singapore—a small nation thriving through adaptability, perseverance, and balance.

Tia also mirrors RDU’s story, a Party formed against all odds, punching above our weight to be a responsible, respectable, and reasonable opposition,” shared Ravi Philemon, secretary-general of RDU.

According to RDU, the unveiling of Tia the Com-Unity Cat is a milestone that celebrates their growth as a dedicated and passionate political party and embodies their commitment to giving back to the community.

This gesture underscores RDU’s dedication to fostering a sense of social responsibility and compassion, values that are essential to building a stronger, more harmonious community.

As part of the mascot launch, RDU raised funds with its initial release of 100 button badges featuring Tia the Com-Unity Cat, priced at S$5 each.

“We are in the process of procuring more of these button badges – they are cute souvenirs that can be proudly displayed or given to friends and family.

It is also for a worthy cause – to make politics and our environment more balanced, so that harmony can exist. We encourage Singaporeans to support RDU and the wildcats in Singapore by purchasing the button badges,” commented Dr David Foo, the chairman of RDU.

RDU’s mascot was inspired by the endangered leopard cat, which is said to be a resilient species native to Singapore.

According to the party, Tia’s name is an acronym for “Transparency, Independence, and Accountability”, values that RDU said it upholds, adding that the mascot also embodies the principles of balance and harmony that align with the party’s mission.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Singapore Wildcat Action Group (SWAG), supporting conservation efforts for the critically endangered leopard cat population in Singapore.

Joining RDU in their community outreach to spread festive joy are the component parties of ‘The Coalition’: Singapore People’s Party (SPP), the National Solidarity Party (NSP) and the Singapore United Party (SUP).

The members of the various parties in The Coalition also visited residents of a rental apartment Block 118 at Corporation Drive. During their engagement with the residents, they distributed hampers, mobile phones, movie tickets, and tea bags in lucky draws.

In a strategic move for better management of resources, the four opposition parties announced a united front in October 2023. The informal alliance, The Coalition, agreed to avoid three-cornered contests in the upcoming general election.

RDU, SPP, NSP and SUP also aimed to establish a credible party branding, as well as putting forth a joint manifesto for the upcoming general election.

In the 2020 general election, the four parties collectively fielded candidates in five constituencies. RDU only contested Jurong GRC, while SPP continued their tradition of contesting at Potong Pasir SMC and Bishan – Toa Payoh GRC.

NSP fielded candidates in two GRCs, Sembawang and Tampines, while the SUP did not participate in the polls as it was only formed after the election.