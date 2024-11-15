SINGAPORE: The opposition parties may have spent the Deepavali in different ways, but all with the common theme of bringing joy and light to different ones in Singapore.

Workers’ Party MP Dennis Tan, for example, went door to door bringing food and goody bags to some Hougang residents and thanked the sponsors who made this possible.

“May both the cheerful givers and the happy recipients receive the blessings of giving,” he wrote.

As for the rest of the WP team, they released a video greeting everyone “Deepavali Valthukkal!.” It began, rather humorously, with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh inviting someone to come over to his house for the holiday.

Interestingly, the greeting included former WP MPs Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat, and Lee Li Lian, which may or may not be a hint of who will be contesting in the next General Election.

Absent in the video, however, was Aljunied MP Faisal Manap.

Similar to Mr Tan, Chee Soon Juan, the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party, went house to house bearing Deepavali gifts to people. SDP chair Paul Tambyah, in a separate outreach, did the same.

“May the light of love, compassion, and joy shine forth from our hearts,” wrote Dr Chee.

“Happy Deepavali to all our friends who celebrate the occasion! May you be blessed with joy, health, and fulfilment, and may the light within you bring warmth and comfort to the lives of those whose paths you cross,” wrote SDP.

Meanwhile, Red Dot United (RDU) celebrated Deepavali this year in a special way, joining hands with the dancers of Plus Point, a dance group in Nee Soon GRC.

RDU posted a video of some of its members joining the members of Plus Point, a grassroots organization founded by Milah Premkumar for at-risk youths.

In honour of the Festival of Lights, RDU came bearing goodies and vouchers for the dancers, many of whom are from low-income households and also shared a meal with them at a restaurant in Yishun.

Ms Premkumar thanked the opposition party for helping the dancers from Plus Point to celebrate Deepavali and for believing in the work the group does.

On his part, the Secretary-General of RDU, Ravi Philemon, underlined what Deepavali is all about: to bring hope and light to others.

“We are happy to have partnered with Plus Point to bring some festive cheer to these very talented youths, who might have achieved even more if they had grown up in different circumstances,” he added. /TISG

Read also: Excitement arises online as “boomers” indicate support for the opposition