;
Home News

On the ground & door to door: Opposition parties bring good cheer to others during festive season

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: The opposition parties may have spent the Deepavali in different ways, but all with the common theme of bringing joy and light to different ones in Singapore.

Workers’ Party MP Dennis Tan, for example, went door to door bringing food and goody bags to some Hougang residents and thanked the sponsors who made this possible.

“May both the cheerful givers and the happy recipients receive the blessings of giving,” he wrote.

As for the rest of the WP team, they released a video greeting everyone “Deepavali Valthukkal!.” It began, rather humorously, with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh inviting someone to come over to his house for the holiday.

Interestingly, the greeting included former WP MPs Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat, and Lee Li Lian, which may or may not be a hint of who will be contesting in the next General Election.

Absent in the video, however, was Aljunied MP Faisal Manap.

@thehammertok

Deepavali Valthukkal 🙏 #wpsg #makeyourvotecount #theworkcontinues

♬ original sound – The Workers’ Party 🔨 – The Workers’ Party 🔨

 

Similar to Mr Tan, Chee Soon Juan, the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party, went house to house bearing Deepavali gifts to people. SDP chair Paul Tambyah, in a separate outreach, did the same.

“May the light of love, compassion, and joy shine forth from our hearts,” wrote Dr Chee.

@cheesoonjuan

Happy Deepavali. fyp teamSDP sgpolitics singapore xyzbca fypsg fypシ゚viral makeitviral viral singaporeelections GE2025 tiktoksg cheesoonjuan

♬ original sound – Chee Soon Juan – Chee Soon Juan

“Happy Deepavali to all our friends who celebrate the occasion! May you be blessed with joy, health, and fulfilment, and may the light within you bring warmth and comfort to the lives of those whose paths you cross,” wrote SDP.

Meanwhile, Red Dot United (RDU) celebrated Deepavali this year in a special way, joining hands with the dancers of Plus Point, a dance group in Nee Soon GRC.

RDU posted a video of some of its members joining the members of Plus Point, a grassroots organization founded by Milah Premkumar for at-risk youths.

In honour of the Festival of Lights, RDU came bearing goodies and vouchers for the dancers, many of whom are from low-income households and also shared a meal with them at a restaurant in Yishun.

Ms Premkumar thanked the opposition party for helping the dancers from Plus Point to celebrate Deepavali and for believing in the work the group does.

On his part, the Secretary-General of RDU, Ravi Philemon, underlined what Deepavali is all about: to bring hope and light to others.

“We are happy to have partnered with Plus Point to bring some festive cheer to these very talented youths, who might have achieved even more if they had grown up in different circumstances,” he added. /TISG

Read also: Excitement arises online as “boomers” indicate support for the opposition

See also  RDU calls for universal basic income of $100 for all Singaporeans and citizen first hiring policy in May Day message

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

LTA announces reduced ERP rates at specific AYE, PIE, CTE locations from Nov 18-Dec 31

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Police report filed against fake Plaza Singapura FB page advertising discounted Labubu dolls

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore Health Minister says local dental services remain competitive even as Singaporeans seek cheaper alternatives in JB

November 15, 2024 Khalis Rifhan

You missed

Home News

LTA announces reduced ERP rates at specific AYE, PIE, CTE locations from Nov 18-Dec 31

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Relationships

“My mum only gave birth to me for money,” young woman shares her mum demanded $500 monthly allowance, despite being very frugal with her since her childhood

November 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Law

Over S$100,000 stolen in credit card scams targeting Singapore retailers selling high-value items and luxury goods

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Police report filed against fake Plaza Singapura FB page advertising discounted Labubu dolls

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.