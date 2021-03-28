Raeesah Khan on her first house visit: This is what I would call the Sengkang Spirit!

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC) has returned to her duties and went on her first house visit on Thursday (Mar 25).

Thursday night was my first house visit! We visited block 224A Compassvale Walk. It was a block full of interesting… Posted by Raeesah Khan on Thursday, 25 March 2021

The 27-year-old MP on maternity leave since late December 2020 has been away from her duties for three months.

“It was a block full of interesting residents and even entrepreneurs!” she wrote on Facebook on Friday (Mar 26) after her house visit, excited to be part of the community once more.

One of the residents she met was an app developer. He developed Gurus for Me, an app that links teachers and students, and allows people to share various skills such as languages, sports, and even finance. The app is listed in the various app stores.

- Advertisement -

Another resident she encountered was a parent who runs Edventure Music School and also teaches piano. Not only is she a busy parent, but she also ensures her music students contribute to the community by getting them to perform in places like the Sengkang General Hospital.

“It was cool to meet Compassvale residents who are so passionate and entrepreneurial while still serving the communities around them. This is what I would call the Sengkang Spirit!” the MP rounded off, happy to share her experiences with the public after her break.

Many residents are happy to have her return to the constituency and her post as MP.

While she had been away on maternity leave, other WP members had been standing in for her for the weekly Meet-the-People sessions, house visits and estate walks.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg