PSP’s CEC reconvenes; Six members re-elected along with six new members

Photo: PSP media team

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Following the Progress Singapore Party’s 2nd party conference on Sunday morning (Mar 28), it elected 12 cadres from 26 nominations.

The new Central Executive Committee (CEC), which will serve two years till March 2023 sees the following people elected:

Dr Tan Cheng Bock
Dr Ang Yong Guan
Wang Swee Chuang
Francis Yuen
Hazel Poa
Leong Mun Wai
Kayla Low Shi Yi
Peggie Chua
Jess Chua
Wendy Low
Phang Yew Huat
Harish Pillay

Said Dr Tan Cheng Bock: “This is a significant milestone in PSP and the new CEC will chart the way for the party and our future”.

The conference was held at two locations and connected via a Zoom call; the Party Headquarters at Bukit Timah, and its branch location. PSP’s 1st party conference was the 1st CEC meeting of the founding members held on 13th April 2019.

Last year, Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa – the two chosen by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to take up Non-Constituency MP seats – stepped down from leadership positions in the party to focus on their parliamentary duties.

Mr Leong, 60, was the then-assistant secretary-general of the party, while Ms Poa, 49, was the vice-chairman then.

