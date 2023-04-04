“Quantity is very little” — Singaporeans react to S$9 truffle fries

SINGAPORE: Netizens are reacting to a video featuring S$9 truffle fries, labelled as having “very little” quantity. While some questioned the presence of truffles, others argued that people should stop buying from such stores.

A container of what has been labelled as “$9 truffle fries” has garnered thousands of views online since its posting. The video also had the caption “Quantity very little” embedded. In response to the nine-second clip, many online shared their surprise over the price of the fries, especially given the quantity.

While some questioned the presence of truffles, others took a more serious take on the video, arguing that continuing to buy from such stalls indirectly supports high rentals.

“Best is not to buy (anymore) even if want to support, it’s really not worth it…” wrote one. “If rentals are too high and the whole bazaar becomes a thing of the past, so be it..if the government wants to preserve bazaars for heritage reasons, then they can step in with schemes to make the rental more affordable…it’s the only way.”

“You guys are just indirectly agreeing to these crazy rentals. Stop buying from these stalls,” said another.

Still, a third said “$9 Fries Daylight robbery! You can buy a big packet from the supermarket and go home fry it and eat until you vomit.”

“There are no truffles inside,” pointed out another, “Only a synthetic oil that chemically smells like truffles.”

Still, another commented, “(In) McDonald’s (you) can get la cheaper fries.”

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 7,500 views on Facebook alone.

