SINGAPORE: National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen did not hold back from expressing disappointment in a recent Instagram story, after it was revealed that his sister would not be fielded to the Olympics.

He posted a photo of himself with his parents and his two sisters, fellow swimmers Quah Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen against the backdrop of a pool.

The athlete wrote, “What an absolutely disappointing display of management. The lack of transparency, clarity and honesty given to our national athletes by positions of authority is appalling.

“The misrepresentation of information is quite frankly disgusting, and am in complete disbelief that the entire situation was managed in the way it was.”

Earlier this week, Singapore Aquatics, the national governing body for aquatic sports in the country, confirmed the list of athletes for this year’s summer Olympics, to be held this year in Paris from July 26 to Aug 11.

On Jul 8 (Monday), it announced that the country would be represented by five swimmers, Jonathan Tan, Letitia Sim, Gan Ching Wee, Quah Jing Wen, and Levenia Sim.

Conspicuously absent from the list was Quah Ting Wen, who had qualified to be part of the 4x100m relay team, when she, her sister, and Letitia and Levenia Sim had previously set a national record in Doha and Ms Quah had, understandably, prepared to go.

According to Singapore Aquatics’ announcement, it had made an appeal for the elder Ms Quah to be included in the relay team, but World Aquatics (AQUA) turned the appeal down.

AQUA had invited Ms Gan to compete in the Olympics, and when SAQ’s Selection Committee met, it decided to field the Sim sisters, the younger Ms Quah, and Ms Gan in the 4x100m relay,

Ms Quah herself had also made an appeal, but when a SAQ Appeals Committee met on July 7 to consider her case, they chose to stick to the decision of the Selection Committee.

“We understand her disappointment and empathise with her. We look forward to Ting Wen being an important part of our 2025 plans when we host the World Aquatics Championships and compete in the SEA Games,” said SAQ president Mark Chay.

Ms Quah, however, has been open about her feelings, telling The Straits Times how “disappointed and emotionally exhausted” she is, and saying that she does not want her career to end this way.

“I do need time to process everything. So if you’re asking me if I’m gonna swim for sure next year, my answer is ‘I don’t know’.”

Others online have echoed Ms Quah’s disappointment.

“How can you tell someone that they are selected for the Olympics, make them sign documents, and then reverse your decision. Quah Ting Wen trained for 4 years just for this!” wrote Wake Up, Singapore on July 9. /TISG

