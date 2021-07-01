Home News Featured News PSP refutes “false allegations by Minister Ong Ye Kung” that it fuelled...

PSP refutes “false allegations by Minister Ong Ye Kung” that it fuelled unhappiness about how CECA has given Indian PMEs a free hand to come here

Unless there is evidence to back his allegation, the minister should withdraw his statement and make an apology, said PSP.

Photos: YouTube screengrab

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has come out to refute “false allegations by Minister Ong Ye Kung” and added that it was bewildered by them.

In a statement by Secretary-General of the PSP Francis Yuen, the party said that it was referring to Minister Ong’s statement that “he’ll be responding to our queries on the #pspjobsdebate. We welcome that and urge the government to furnish all employment related data in parliament”.

Responding, the PSP said that they are “bewildered by Mr Ong’s baseless allegations”.

“This a serious allegation made without facts as to where and when such alleged false statements were made by PSP. Unless there is evidence to back his allegation, the minister should withdraw his statement and make an apology”.

In his post on Thursday (Jul 1), the Minister noted that there has been “an undercurrent of sentiment against immigrant Indians” in the past two years, and acknowledged that there are “concerns from that need to be addressed.”

Mr Ong added that “the unhappiness is also fuelled in no small part by false allegations by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) about how the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) has given Indian PMEs a free hand to come here to work”

In his statement, Mr Yuen noted that the debate was about PMETs, not racial tension.

“Our NCMPs will debate the issue of foreign PMET vigorously in Parliament”, he added. /TISG

