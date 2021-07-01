Dr Tan Cheng Bock says hear out doctors with non-mainstream views instead of coming across as “dismissive or arrogant”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — PSP Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock called for a platform to be convened for medical professionals to raise their concerns or ‘non-mainstream views’.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 30), the founder of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shared that two Straits Times reports caught his attention. The two reports contained rebuttals of Covid-related statements put out by certain doctors, and why the public should not believe the positions held by these doctors.

“Parts of those reports came across as overly dismissive of those doctors”, he added.

He explained that while it is important for the health authorities to dispel myths, “how you say things is as important as what you say”.

“Trusted sources of information can better win over opposing views if they do not come across as dismissive or arrogant. After all, a gentle answer turns away wrath”, he added.

Dr Tan continued that while the doctors who subscribed to non-mainstream views may be wrong or have not had the opportunity to consider relevant data, they all cared enough to raise their concerns.

“I would therefore urge the health authorities to consider convening a dedicated online public forum or platform for medical professionals and health scientists to raise topics of concern”, Dr Tan wrote.

He added that alternate perspectives should not be dismissed as an attempt to spread misinformation or conspiracy theories.

Dr Tan called for medical professionals and health scientists to “build bridges and come together”.

“A top down approach is not the most helpful in dispelling questions. But with open, respectful discussions, we can – together, build trust and confidence for the way ahead”, Dr Tan wrote. /TISG

