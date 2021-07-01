International COVID 19 Dr Tan Cheng Bock says hear out doctors with non-mainstream views instead...

Dr Tan Cheng Bock says hear out doctors with non-mainstream views instead of coming across as “dismissive or arrogant”

You can attract more bees with honey than with vinegar.

Photo: FB/Tan Cheng Bock

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsFeatured NewsSG PoliticsUncategorized
- Advertisement -

Singapore — PSP Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock called for a platform to be convened for medical professionals to raise their concerns or ‘non-mainstream views’.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 30), the founder of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shared that two Straits Times reports caught his attention. The two reports contained rebuttals of Covid-related statements put out by certain doctors, and why the public should not believe the positions held by these doctors.

“Parts of those reports came across as overly dismissive of those doctors”, he added.

He explained that while it is important for the health authorities to dispel myths, “how you say things is as important as what you say”.

“Trusted sources of can better win over opposing views if they do not come across as dismissive or arrogant. After all, a gentle answer turns away wrath”, he added. 

- Advertisement -

Dr Tan continued that while the doctors who subscribed to non-mainstream views may be wrong or have not had the opportunity to consider relevant , they all cared enough to raise their concerns.

“I would therefore urge the health authorities to consider convening a dedicated online public forum or platform for medical professionals and health scientists to raise topics of concern”, Dr Tan wrote.

He added that alternate perspectives should not be dismissed as an attempt to spread misinformation or conspiracy theories.

Dr Tan called for medical professionals and health scientists to “build bridges and come together”.

- Advertisement -

“A top down approach is not the most helpful in dispelling . But with open, respectful discussions, we can – together, build trust and confidence for the way ahead”, Dr Tan wrote. /

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

KF Seetoh: Hawker to quit and close permanently following NEA’s 40 per cent rental raise

Singapore — Food guru and advocate for all things hawker, KF Seetoh shared that a hawker had planned to quit and close their stall permanently following NEA’s rental raise, leaving the stall-holder and his trainee out of a job. In an earlier...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching called out for sharing a post of Critical Spectator blogger

Singapore — On Friday (June 25), Madam Ho Ching, the of Temasek Holdings and wife of Minister Lee Hsien Loong, shared three posts in a row on her Facebook page from blogger Critical Spectator, which did not go over...
View Post
Featured News

PrimaDeli staff under fire for ‘racist’ behaviour, sold the last waffle to a Chinese man after refusing a Malay woman’s order

Singapore — A Malay woman has taken to social media to highlight the "racist" behaviour portrayed by PrimaDeli staff for refusing to sell the last waffle to her, yet offered it to a Chinese man who arrived after. One Izah Ramizah Fahrin...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent