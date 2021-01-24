Home News Property agent stars in Mandopop video -- and sells flat within 5...

Property agent stars in Mandopop video — and sells flat within 5 days

His original video hit 45,000 views and he has done one more to sell another property

Photo: YT screengrab/ AAG - Real Estate Tech Pro

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Property agent Rechard Tan has been gaining Internet popularity after this music video was posted on YouTube.

The video was posted on Sunday (Jan 17) and has been publicised across multiple social media platforms. The agent himself stars in the video, singing a song to promote the apartment.

The song was a parody of the popular Mandopop song 今天你要嫁给我 (Marry Me Today). The parody song is titled “8481我等你’”, which translates to “8481 I’ll wait for you”, and is a reference to the property agent’s mobile number.

- Advertisement -

The video follows the routine of a man getting ready for work, featuring shots of Mr Tan  making coffee, and standing at the window with his laptop, promoting the view beyond.

The lyrics contain lines to advertise the apartment, such as “the master bedroom is quiet, natural, sunlight bright, and airy”, while the video captures the different angles of the apartment. The entire song contains Mr Tan singing about the house, as well as a rap about nearby amenities.

Netizens have been very supportive and heartened by this new method of advertising, with many comments showing support for Mr Tan.

Photo: YT screengrab / AAG – Real Estate Tech Pro

More property agents have been using videos to boost their sales over the years but this is believed to be one of the rare occasions one has compiled the lyrics to a song and sung it to make a sale.

His latest advertisement was posted on Friday (Jan 22) about another apartment in Changi. It is another parody song, this time using the famous Mandopop song 学猫叫  (Learn To Meow).

This one features him walking about the housing estate, and showing off the amenities which one can enjoy when they buy the new flat.

While this latest video has not garnered much attention yet, the original has hit 45,000  views, and the property sold within five days. With these figures, would making music videos be the new fad in the property industry?

Denise Teh is an editorial intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman who crosses racial boundaries to comfort man seeks validation online

Singapore -- A young woman has taken to NUSWhispers to seek validation after she comforts a stranger on the train by hugging him. In her submission, which was posted on Saturday (Jan 16) and has garnered almost 1,000 reactions, the 23-year-old Chinese...
View Post
Featured News

Viral video: Dog without leash gets chased by owner at intersection

Singapore – A video of an owner chasing her unleashed dog at an intersection with the dog almost getting run over by a lorry and the owner falling over in her attempt, has gone viral online. On Wednesday (Jan 20), Facebook page...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic worker accused of abusing elderly woman in wheelchair

Singapore -- A netizen who saw a domestic worker abusing an elderly woman in a wheelchair has posted a photo of them in the hopes of reaching out to the latter's family. In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 17) that has...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore