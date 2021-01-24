Property agent stars in Mandopop video — and sells flat within 5 days

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Property agent Rechard Tan has been gaining Internet popularity after this music video was posted on YouTube.

The video was posted on Sunday (Jan 17) and has been publicised across multiple social media platforms. The agent himself stars in the video, singing a song to promote the apartment.

The song was a parody of the popular Mandopop song 今天你要嫁给我 (Marry Me Today). The parody song is titled “8481我等你’”, which translates to “8481 I’ll wait for you”, and is a reference to the property agent’s mobile number.

The video follows the routine of a man getting ready for work, featuring shots of Mr Tan making coffee, and standing at the window with his laptop, promoting the view beyond.

The lyrics contain lines to advertise the apartment, such as “the master bedroom is quiet, natural, sunlight bright, and airy”, while the video captures the different angles of the apartment. The entire song contains Mr Tan singing about the house, as well as a rap about nearby amenities.

Netizens have been very supportive and heartened by this new method of advertising, with many comments showing support for Mr Tan.

More property agents have been using videos to boost their sales over the years but this is believed to be one of the rare occasions one has compiled the lyrics to a song and sung it to make a sale.

His latest advertisement was posted on Friday (Jan 22) about another apartment in Changi. It is another parody song, this time using the famous Mandopop song 学猫叫 (Learn To Meow).

This one features him walking about the housing estate, and showing off the amenities which one can enjoy when they buy the new flat.

While this latest video has not garnered much attention yet, the original has hit 45,000 views, and the property sold within five days. With these figures, would making music videos be the new fad in the property industry?

Denise Teh is an editorial intern at The Independent SG. /TISG